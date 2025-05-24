2025 Bench/Youth/Equipped/EmpowerID Nationals

1160 1st Ave

King of Prussia, PA 19406, USA

3 Day Spectator Pass
$55

Grants entry for all 3 days. *All sales are final**No Refunds**Children 10 and under are free*

Day 1 Spectator Ticket-Friday, July 25, 2025
$20

Day 2 Spectator Ticket-Saturday, July 26, 2025
$20

Day 3 Spectator Ticket-Sunday, July 27, 2025
$20

Coach Pass-Session 1-Friday, July 25, 2025
$20

All coaches must be a USAPL member and show verification of a current USAPL membership card with ID at check-in in order to receive a wristband. *All sales are final**No refunds*

Coach Pass-Session 2-Friday, July 25, 2025
$20

Coach Pass-Session 3-Friday, July 25, 2025
$20

Coach Pass-Session 1-Saturday, July 26, 2025
$20

Coach Pass-Session 2-Saturday, July 26, 2025
$20

Coach Pass-Session 3-Saturday, July 26, 2025
$20

Coach Pass-Session 1-Sunday, July 27, 2025
$20

Coach Pass-Session 2-Sunday, July 27, 2025
$20

