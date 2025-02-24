eventClosed

2025 Heroes for Hope Benefit Concert

1611 Alcaldesa St

Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA

$

Free!
free

A generous donor has covered the cost of 10 free tickets. Just bring yourself and enjoy your time!

Simple Donor Support
$10

No merch necessary for me, but I want to support children with medical complexity and enjoy the music!

Hero Ticket
$50

(1) Branded Item, (1) Handmade Guitar Pick made by a sibling, Digital Access to Claire’s Song, $10 donation to Hero’s Path

VIP Sustain Ticket
$60

(1) Branded Item, (1) Handmade Guitar Pick made by a sibling, Digital Access to Claire’s Song, $10 donation to Hero’s Path, Drink Ticket -OR- Chips/Salsa -OR- Hummus/Veggies

VIP Reverb Ticket
$75

(1) Branded Item, (1) Handmade Guitar Pick made by a sibling, Digital Access to Claire’s Song, $10 donation to Hero’s Path, Drink Ticket, Meet the Band, Chips/Salsa -or- Hummus and veggies

VIP Distortion Ticket
$85

(2) Branded Items, (1) Handmade Guitar Pick made by a sibling, Digital Access to Claire’s Song, $10 donation to Hero’s Path, Meet the Band

VIP Shredder Ticket
$100

(1) Branded Item, (1) Handmade Guitar Pick made by a sibling, Digital Access to Claire’s Song, $10 donation to Hero’s Path, Drink Ticket, Meet the Band, Frito Pie (Veggie or Beef) at pre-concert bash

