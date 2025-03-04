20th Anniversary of Bennett's Big Buck Contest (3BC) in memory of Paul!

$10 to MI Archery Pot
$10 to MI Firearm Pot
$10 to Faith Excursions For Everyone
This item can only be added to a 3BC Adult Registration and should not be purchased as a stand alone item.
Winner Takes All Side Pot up to $500 if $500 is exceeded then the pot will be split 70% / 30% between first and second place
This item can only be added to a 3BC Adult Registration and should not be purchased as a stand alone item.
Winner Takes All Side Pot up to $500 if $500 is exceeded then the pot will be split 70% / 30% between first and second place
Admission for 1 to the end-of-year banquet and wild game dinner on Saturday, April 18th at the Romeo Lions Club. Doors open at 5pm with dinner being served at 6:30pm.
Full table of 8 spots for the end-of-year banquet and wild game dinner on Saturday, April 18th at the Romeo Lions Club. Doors open at 5pm with dinner being served at 6:30pm.
Included:
Up to 20 adult 3BC entries
$500 in FeFe Merch redeemable at banquet
40 Raffle Sheets at banquet
8 Dinner Tickets (1 full table)
& More
Included:
Up to 10 adult 3BC entries
$250 in FeFe Merch redeemable at banquet
15 Raffle Sheets at banquet
4 Dinner Tickets
& More
Included:
Up to 4 adult 3BC entries
$100 in FeFe Merch redeemable at banquet
5 Raffle Sheets at banquet
1 Dinner Ticket
& More
Included:
Up to 2 adult 3BC entries
$50 in FeFe Merch redeemable at banquet
2 Raffle Sheets at banquet
& More
Included:
Up to 1 adult 3BC entries
$25 in FeFe Merch redeemable at banquet
1 Raffle Sheets at banquet
& More
