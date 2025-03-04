20th Anniversary of Bennett's Big Buck Contest (3BC) in memory of Paul!

State of Michigan

3BC Adult Registration Payment
$30

$10 to MI Archery Pot

$10 to MI Firearm Pot

$10 to Faith Excursions For Everyone

Adult Out-of-State Side Pot Payment
$10

This item can only be added to a 3BC Adult Registration and should not be purchased as a stand alone item.


Winner Takes All Side Pot up to $500 if $500 is exceeded then the pot will be split 70% / 30% between first and second place

Adult Heavy Doe Side Pot Payment
$10

This item can only be added to a 3BC Adult Registration and should not be purchased as a stand alone item.


Winner Takes All Side Pot up to $500 if $500 is exceeded then the pot will be split 70% / 30% between first and second place

Dinner Ticket
$100

Admission for 1 to the end-of-year banquet and wild game dinner on Saturday, April 18th at the Romeo Lions Club. Doors open at 5pm with dinner being served at 6:30pm.

Full Table of Dinner Tickets
$800
Full table of 8 spots for the end-of-year banquet and wild game dinner on Saturday, April 18th at the Romeo Lions Club. Doors open at 5pm with dinner being served at 6:30pm.

Boone & Crockett Monetary Sponsorship
$10,000

Included:

Up to 20 adult 3BC entries

$500 in FeFe Merch redeemable at banquet

40 Raffle Sheets at banquet

8 Dinner Tickets (1 full table)

& More



Pope & Young Monetary Sponsorship
$5,000

Included:

Up to 10 adult 3BC entries

$250 in FeFe Merch redeemable at banquet

15 Raffle Sheets at banquet

4 Dinner Tickets

& More

Commemorative Buck Monetary Sponsorship
$2,000

Included:

Up to 4 adult 3BC entries

$100 in FeFe Merch redeemable at banquet

5 Raffle Sheets at banquet

1 Dinner Ticket

& More

Big Buck Monetary Sponsorship
$1,000

Included:

Up to 2 adult 3BC entries

$50 in FeFe Merch redeemable at banquet

2 Raffle Sheets at banquet

& More

Heavy Doe Monetary Sponsorship
$500

Included:

Up to 1 adult 3BC entries

$25 in FeFe Merch redeemable at banquet

1 Raffle Sheets at banquet

& More

