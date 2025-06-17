2025 Berks Cultural Diversity Festival Sponsorship

Business promo spotlight at festival mentioned by DJ.
Name shoutout on all social media platforms. 1 time
1 vendor space at the festival.
Business promo spotlight at festival mentioned by DJ.
Name shoutout on all social media platforms. 1 time
1 vendor space at the festival.
Bridge Builder
$1,000
Video promo to post on all social media platforms: 15 seconds
Name on festival’s sponsorship flyer.
Business promo spotlight at festival mentioned by DJ.
Name shoutout on all social media platforms: 2 times
1 vendor space at the festival.
*(video provided by Sponsor.)
Video promo to post on all social media platforms: 15 seconds
Name on festival’s sponsorship flyer.
Business promo spotlight at festival mentioned by DJ.
Name shoutout on all social media platforms: 2 times
1 vendor space at the festival.
*(video provided by Sponsor.)
Diversity Partner
$2,000
Banner displayed on stage *(banner provided by Sponsor.)
Plaque award to be given at Sponsors brunch.
Name on festival’s t-shirt: Back
Video promo to post on all social media platforms: 30 seconds
Name on festival’s sponsorship flyer.
Business promo spotlight at festival mentioned by DJ.
Name shoutout on all social media platforms: 4 times
1 vendor space at the festival.
*(video provided by Sponsor.)
Banner displayed on stage *(banner provided by Sponsor.)
Plaque award to be given at Sponsors brunch.
Name on festival’s t-shirt: Back
Video promo to post on all social media platforms: 30 seconds
Name on festival’s sponsorship flyer.
Business promo spotlight at festival mentioned by DJ.
Name shoutout on all social media platforms: 4 times
1 vendor space at the festival.
*(video provided by Sponsor.)
Heritage Hero
$3,000
Sponsor Kid’s Zone - *Only 1 slot available. (First come basis.)
OR
Sponsor Game Zone - *Only 1 slot available. (First come basis.)
Banner displayed on stage *(banner provided by Sponsor.)
Plaque award to be given at Sponsors brunch.
Name on festival’s t-shirt: Back
Video promo to post on all social media platforms: 30 seconds
Name on festival’s sponsorship flyer.
Business promo spotlight at festival mentioned by DJ.
Name shoutout on all social media platforms: 5 times
1 vendor space at the festival.
*(video provided by Sponsor.)
Sponsor Kid’s Zone - *Only 1 slot available. (First come basis.)
OR
Sponsor Game Zone - *Only 1 slot available. (First come basis.)
Banner displayed on stage *(banner provided by Sponsor.)
Plaque award to be given at Sponsors brunch.
Name on festival’s t-shirt: Back
Video promo to post on all social media platforms: 30 seconds
Name on festival’s sponsorship flyer.
Business promo spotlight at festival mentioned by DJ.
Name shoutout on all social media platforms: 5 times
1 vendor space at the festival.
*(video provided by Sponsor.)
Global Village
$4,000
Advertisement in festival’s passport booklet.
VIP seating with server *(meal of choice included.): 2 seats
Logo on Bring The Change website www.bringthechange.net
Daily mentions on Loud 98.5 FM for 4 weeks.
Daily mentions on Rumba 93.1 FM in Spanish for 2 weeks.
Speaking opportunity at the festival on stage *(5 minutes if needed.)
Special mention at all press communications.
Banner displayed on stage *(banner provided by Sponsor.)
Plaque award to be given at Sponsors brunch.
Name on festival’s t-shirt: Back
Video promo to post on all social media platforms: 45 seconds
Name on festival’s sponsorship flyer.
Business promo spotlight at festival mentioned by DJ.
Name shoutout on all social media platforms: 8 times
1 vendor space at the festival.
*(video provided by Sponsor.)
Advertisement in festival’s passport booklet.
VIP seating with server *(meal of choice included.): 2 seats
Logo on Bring The Change website www.bringthechange.net
Daily mentions on Loud 98.5 FM for 4 weeks.
Daily mentions on Rumba 93.1 FM in Spanish for 2 weeks.
Speaking opportunity at the festival on stage *(5 minutes if needed.)
Special mention at all press communications.
Banner displayed on stage *(banner provided by Sponsor.)
Plaque award to be given at Sponsors brunch.
Name on festival’s t-shirt: Back
Video promo to post on all social media platforms: 45 seconds
Name on festival’s sponsorship flyer.
Business promo spotlight at festival mentioned by DJ.
Name shoutout on all social media platforms: 8 times
1 vendor space at the festival.
*(video provided by Sponsor.)
Unity Champion *Title Sponsor*
$8,000
Sponsor Photo Booth *(name will show on all pics taken from the photo booth as the Title Sponsor.)
Logo on the front of the festival's passport booklet as the Title Sponsor.
Advertisement in festival’s passport booklet.
VIP seating with server *(meal of choice included.): 4 seats
Logo on Bring The Change website www.bringthechange.net
Daily mentions on Loud 98.5 FM for 4 weeks.
Daily mentions on Rumba 93.1 FM in Spanish for 2 weeks.
Speaking opportunity at the festival on stage *(5 minutes if needed.)
Special mention at all press communications.
Banner displayed on stage *(banner provided by Sponsor.)
Plaque award to be given at Sponsors brunch.
Name on festival’s t-shirt: Front as Title Sponsor
Video promo to post on all social media platforms: 1 minute
Name on festival’s sponsorship flyer.
Business promo spotlight at festival mentioned by DJ.
Name shoutout on all social media platforms: 16 times
1 vendor space at the festival.
*(video provided by Sponsor.)
Sponsor Photo Booth *(name will show on all pics taken from the photo booth as the Title Sponsor.)
Logo on the front of the festival's passport booklet as the Title Sponsor.
Advertisement in festival’s passport booklet.
VIP seating with server *(meal of choice included.): 4 seats
Logo on Bring The Change website www.bringthechange.net
Daily mentions on Loud 98.5 FM for 4 weeks.
Daily mentions on Rumba 93.1 FM in Spanish for 2 weeks.
Speaking opportunity at the festival on stage *(5 minutes if needed.)
Special mention at all press communications.
Banner displayed on stage *(banner provided by Sponsor.)
Plaque award to be given at Sponsors brunch.
Name on festival’s t-shirt: Front as Title Sponsor
Video promo to post on all social media platforms: 1 minute
Name on festival’s sponsorship flyer.
Business promo spotlight at festival mentioned by DJ.
Name shoutout on all social media platforms: 16 times
1 vendor space at the festival.
*(video provided by Sponsor.)
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