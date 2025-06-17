2025 Berks Cultural Diversity Festival Sponsorship

Sponsor Photo Booth *(name will show on all pics taken from the photo booth as the Title Sponsor.) Logo on the front of the festival's passport booklet as the Title Sponsor. Advertisement in festival’s passport booklet. VIP seating with server *(meal of choice included.): 4 seats Logo on Bring The Change website www.bringthechange.net Daily mentions on Loud 98.5 FM for 4 weeks. Daily mentions on Rumba 93.1 FM in Spanish for 2 weeks. Speaking opportunity at the festival on stage *(5 minutes if needed.) Special mention at all press communications. Banner displayed on stage *(banner provided by Sponsor.) Plaque award to be given at Sponsors brunch. Name on festival’s t-shirt: Front as Title Sponsor Video promo to post on all social media platforms: 1 minute Name on festival’s sponsorship flyer. Business promo spotlight at festival mentioned by DJ. Name shoutout on all social media platforms: 16 times 1 vendor space at the festival. *(video provided by Sponsor.)

Sponsor Photo Booth *(name will show on all pics taken from the photo booth as the Title Sponsor.) Logo on the front of the festival's passport booklet as the Title Sponsor. Advertisement in festival’s passport booklet. VIP seating with server *(meal of choice included.): 4 seats Logo on Bring The Change website www.bringthechange.net Daily mentions on Loud 98.5 FM for 4 weeks. Daily mentions on Rumba 93.1 FM in Spanish for 2 weeks. Speaking opportunity at the festival on stage *(5 minutes if needed.) Special mention at all press communications. Banner displayed on stage *(banner provided by Sponsor.) Plaque award to be given at Sponsors brunch. Name on festival’s t-shirt: Front as Title Sponsor Video promo to post on all social media platforms: 1 minute Name on festival’s sponsorship flyer. Business promo spotlight at festival mentioned by DJ. Name shoutout on all social media platforms: 16 times 1 vendor space at the festival. *(video provided by Sponsor.)

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