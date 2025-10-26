2025 BEST In BLACK CommUNITY Awards

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About this event
Pawtucket, RI 02860
After Party • 8:00 - 10:00 PM
| * Platform fee is optional, but tip is recommended.
General Admission Ticket to
Networking Reception • 5:30 - 6:30 PM;
Dinner • 6:30 - 7:00 PM;
Awards Ceremony • 7:00 - 8:00 PM
After Party • 8:00 - 10:00 PM
| * Platform fee is optional, but tip is recommended.
This package includes:
- (8) Tickets w/ Reserved Table;
- Listed as sponsor on event promotion;
- Logo & Backlink on event website;
- Mentioned as sponsor on social media post;
- Logo on digital program.
| * Platform fee is optional, but tip is recommended.
$
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