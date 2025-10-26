Muse Foundation

Hosted by

Muse Foundation

About this event

2025 BEST In BLACK CommUNITY Awards

461 Main St

Pawtucket, RI 02860

After Party ONLY! Entry 8PM to Close
Pay what you can

After Party • 8:00 - 10:00 PM

| * Platform fee is optional, but tip is recommended.

Reception, Awards & After Party Ticket*
$75

General Admission Ticket to
Networking Reception • 5:30 - 6:30 PM;
Dinner • 6:30 - 7:00 PM;
Awards Ceremony • 7:00 - 8:00 PM
After Party • 8:00 - 10:00 PM

| * Platform fee is optional, but tip is recommended.

Corp | Org Event Sponsorship Package*
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This package includes:
- (8) Tickets w/ Reserved Table;
- Listed as sponsor on event promotion;
- Logo & Backlink on event website;
- Mentioned as sponsor on social media post;
- Logo on digital program.

| * Platform fee is optional, but tip is recommended.

Add a donation for Muse Foundation

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