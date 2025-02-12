2025 Bet on Vets Casino Night Fundraiser

Each guest will receive general admission to the event, $10,000 in funny money for the tables, as well as 3 raffle tickets.
Chip Sponsor
$300
Chip Sponsor will receive 2 General Admission Tickets, which includes $10,000 in funny money and 5 raffle tickets for each guest. Advertisement for your business will be displayed during the event.
Table Sponsor
$500
Sponsors of 1 or more of our gaming tables will receive 5 general admission tickets to the event, which includes $20,000 in funny money for the tables, and 10 raffle tickets for each guest. Your business advertisement will be displayed at gaming table(s), on projected media during the event and ad space in our 2025 parade guide.
High-Roller VIP Event Sponsor
$5,000
Hi-Roller Event Sponsor receives 8 VIP tickets, which includes for each guest: $20,000 in funny money for the tables, 10 raffle tickets, VIP seating and refreshments. Advertisement for your business will be displayed during the event, on all printed event press, social media, plus premium ad space in our 2025 parade guide.
Sponsor a Ticket For a Vet
$60
Each ticket purchased will be donated to a local veteran to attend the event.
