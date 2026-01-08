Senc Veterans Parade

Hosted by

Senc Veterans Parade

About this event

2nd Annual Bet on Vets Casino Night Fundraiser 2026

420 N 3rd St

Wilmington, NC 28401, USA

General Admission
$60

Each guest will receive general admission to the event, $10,000 in funny money for the tables, 3 raffle tickets, one free drink ticket, and one free taco. Tickets will be available at the door for $65

Sponsor a Ticket For a Vet
$60

Each ticket purchased will be donated to a local veteran to attend the event. Each guest will receive general admission to the event, $10,000 in funny money for the tables, 3 raffle tickets, one free drink ticket, and one free taco.

High-Roller VIP Event Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Hi-Roller Event Sponsor receives 8 VIP tickets, which includes for each guest: $20,000 in funny money for the tables, 10 raffle tickets, VIP seating and complimentary refreshments. Advertisement for your business will be prominently displayed during the event, on all printed event press, social media, the SENC Veterans Parade website, plus premium ad space in our printed 2026 parade program.

Chip Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Chip Sponsor will receive 4 General Admission Tickets, which includes $20,000 in funny money, 1 free drink ticket, one free taco, and 5 raffle tickets for each guest. Advertisement/logo for your business will be printed on the poker chips handed out at the event to all guests, displayed on the SENC Veterans Parade website, as well as premium ad space in our printed 2026 parade program.

Bar Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bar Sponsor will receive 4 General Admission Tickets, which includes $20,000 in funny money and 5 raffle tickets for each guest. Advertisement for your business will be prominently displayed during the event, social media, the SENC Veterans Parade website, plus premium ad space in our printed 2026 parade program. The sponsor also has the option of naming a signature cocktail for the vent.

Food Truck Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Food Truck Sponsor will receive 4 General Admission Tickets, which includes $20,000 in funny money, 5 raffle tickets, 1 drink ticket & 1 free taco for each guest. Advertisement for your business will be prominently displayed during the event, on social media, displayed on the SENC Veterans Parade website, plus ad space in our printed 2026 parade program.

Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Sponsors of 1 or more of our gaming tables will receive 5 general admission tickets to the event, which includes $20,000 in funny money for the tables, 1 free drink ticket, 1 free taco, and 10 raffle tickets for each guest. Your business advertisement will be displayed at the gaming table(s), on the SENC Veterans Parade website and ad space in our printed 2026 parade program.

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