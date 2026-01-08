2nd Annual Bet on Vets Casino Night Fundraiser 2026

About this event
Each guest will receive general admission to the event, $10,000 in funny money for the tables, 3 raffle tickets, one free drink ticket, and one free taco. Tickets will be available at the door for $65
Each ticket purchased will be donated to a local veteran to attend the event. Each guest will receive general admission to the event, $10,000 in funny money for the tables, 3 raffle tickets, one free drink ticket, and one free taco.
Hi-Roller Event Sponsor receives 8 VIP tickets, which includes for each guest: $20,000 in funny money for the tables, 10 raffle tickets, VIP seating and complimentary refreshments. Advertisement for your business will be prominently displayed during the event, on all printed event press, social media, the SENC Veterans Parade website, plus premium ad space in our printed 2026 parade program.
Chip Sponsor will receive 4 General Admission Tickets, which includes $20,000 in funny money, 1 free drink ticket, one free taco, and 5 raffle tickets for each guest. Advertisement/logo for your business will be printed on the poker chips handed out at the event to all guests, displayed on the SENC Veterans Parade website, as well as premium ad space in our printed 2026 parade program.
Bar Sponsor will receive 4 General Admission Tickets, which includes $20,000 in funny money and 5 raffle tickets for each guest. Advertisement for your business will be prominently displayed during the event, social media, the SENC Veterans Parade website, plus premium ad space in our printed 2026 parade program. The sponsor also has the option of naming a signature cocktail for the vent.
Food Truck Sponsor will receive 4 General Admission Tickets, which includes $20,000 in funny money, 5 raffle tickets, 1 drink ticket & 1 free taco for each guest. Advertisement for your business will be prominently displayed during the event, on social media, displayed on the SENC Veterans Parade website, plus ad space in our printed 2026 parade program.
Sponsors of 1 or more of our gaming tables will receive 5 general admission tickets to the event, which includes $20,000 in funny money for the tables, 1 free drink ticket, 1 free taco, and 10 raffle tickets for each guest. Your business advertisement will be displayed at the gaming table(s), on the SENC Veterans Parade website and ad space in our printed 2026 parade program.
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