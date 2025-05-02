2025 Bethel Colony of Mercy Golf Tournament Sponsorship
2065 Cedar Rock Estate Dr
Lenoir, NC 28645, USA
Champions
$1,500
• $350 of your sponsorship goes towards our Entry Fee Scholarship Fund (Pays for one student to go through our program)
• Your name or company logo on the Champions Banner at Registration
• Spotlight Recognition as a Champion from our Executive Director at the Tournament Kickoff
• Optional Campus Tour and Lunch with the Executive Director
• Your name or company logo listed as a Champion on our Golf Tournament Shirt (Given to all golfers and Bethel Students)
• Your name or company listed as a Champion on Bethel’s website and in our Newsletter
Partners
$1,000
• $350 of your sponsorship goes towards our Entry Fee Scholarship Fund (Pays for one student to go through our program)
• Your name or company logo on the Partners Banner at Registration
• Your name or company logo listed as a Partner on our Golf Tournament Shirt (Given to all golfers and Bethel Students)
• Your name or company listed as a Partner on Bethel’s website and in our Newsletter
Advocates
$500
• $100 of your sponsorship goes towards our Entry Fee Scholarship Fund
• Your name or company logo on the Advocates Banner at Registration
• Your name or company listed as an Advocate on our Golf Tournament Shirt (Given to all golfers and Bethel Students)
• Your name or company listed as an Advocate on Bethel’s website and in our Newsletter
Supporters
$250
• $50 of your sponsorship goes towards our Entry Fee Scholarship Fund
• Your name or company listed as a Supporter on our Golf Tournament Shirt (Given to all golfers and Bethel Students)
• Your name or company listed as a Supporter on Bethel’s website and in our Newsletter
