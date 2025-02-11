2025 Beyond the Bedside Workshop

Please note all online ticket sales are final. We are unable to issue refunds on tickets purchased for any reason and the purchase of tickets for this event constitutes your acceptance of the posted no refund policy.
Please note all online ticket sales are final. We are unable to issue refunds on tickets purchased for any reason and the purchase of tickets for this event constitutes your acceptance of the posted no refund policy.
Current Nursing Students/Retired Nurses/Sigma Members
$10
Please note all online ticket sales are final. We are unable to issue refunds on tickets purchased for any reason and the purchase of tickets for this event constitutes your acceptance of the posted no refund policy.
Please note all online ticket sales are final. We are unable to issue refunds on tickets purchased for any reason and the purchase of tickets for this event constitutes your acceptance of the posted no refund policy.