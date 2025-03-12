2025 Big Brothers Big Sisters - Putnam County - Golf for Kids' Sake

10807 Rd H

Ottawa, OH 45875, USA

Team Entry
$360
Please email the names of everyone on your team to [email protected].
Event Sponsorship
$1,500
Sponsorship sign(s), handout toward cart goodies, program, and golf for four. Email your logo to [email protected].
Team and Hole Sponsorship (A DEAL!!)
$450
2 sponsorship signs, program, and golf for four. Email your logo to [email protected]
Beverage Sponsor
$400
1 sponsorship sign on the beverage cart and one in clubhouse, and program. Email your logo to [email protected].
Scoreboard Sponsor
$300
Sponsorship sign in clubhouse and program Email your logo to [email protected].
Driving Range Sponsor
$200
Sponsorship sign posted at the driving range and program. Email your logo to [email protected]
Hole Sponsor - 1 Sign
$100
Sponsorship sign and program. Email your logo to [email protected]
Hole Sponsor - 2 Signs
$150
Sponsorship sign and program. Email your logo to [email protected]
Door Prize Donation
Free
Please contact Todd Pester at 419-306-2616 to have the item(s) picked up.
Monetary Donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters
Free
Please contact us by phone (419-222-8500) or email ([email protected]) to arrange the method of monetary donation or send a check to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Putnam County, 1800 N. Perry St., Suite 109, Ottawa, OH 45875.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!