2025 Big Sky Chapter Fall Weekender

* Complimentary Admission for One Guest to the Sponsored Event
*Introduction/Acknowledgement of Sponsorship during the Sponsored Event
*Logo in Sponsored Meeting Announcements
*Complimentary Admission for Two Guests to the Sponsored Event
*Table Top Display Space or CEU at the Sponsored Event
*Logo in Sponsored Event Announcements and Onsite Materials
*Complimentary Admission for Four Guests
*Table Top or CEU at the sponsored event
*May Speak about your Company and/or Product at the Sponsored Event for
20 Minutes
*Logo in 1 year of Annual Meeting Announcements, Onsite Materials & Member Gift
(2 weekends of events guaranteed)
*List of attending members and their contact information
*Complimentary Admission for Four Guests to both weekend event for a year
*Table Top & CEU at the sponsored event
*May Speak about your Company and/or Product at the Sponsored Events for
30–40 Minutes
*Logo in 1 year of Annual Meeting Announcements, Onsite Materials & Member Gift
(2 weekends of events)
*List of attending members in our organization and their contact information
