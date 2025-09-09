2025 Big Sky Chapter Fall Weekender

Jackson Hole

Wyoming 83001, USA

Advocate Sponsorship
$500

* Complimentary Admission for One Guest to the Sponsored Event

*Introduction/Acknowledgement of Sponsorship during the Sponsored Event

*Logo in Sponsored Meeting Announcements

Apprentice Sponsorship
$1,000

*Complimentary Admission for Two Guests to the Sponsored Event

*Table Top Display Space or CEU at the Sponsored Event

*Introduction/Acknowledgement of Sponsorship during the Sponsored Event

*Logo in Sponsored Event Announcements and Onsite Materials

Master Sponsorship
$2,000

*Complimentary Admission for Four Guests

*Table Top or CEU at the sponsored event

*Introduction/Acknowledgement of Sponsorship during the Sponsored Event

*May Speak about your Company and/or Product at the Sponsored Event for

20 Minutes

*Logo in 1 year of Annual Meeting Announcements, Onsite Materials & Member Gift

(2 weekends of events guaranteed)

*List of attending members and their contact information

Legacy Sponsorship
$4,000

*Complimentary Admission for Four Guests to both weekend event for a year

*Table Top & CEU at the sponsored event

*Introduction/Acknowledgement of Sponsorship during the Sponsored Event

*May Speak about your Company and/or Product at the Sponsored Events for

30–40 Minutes

*Logo in 1 year of Annual Meeting Announcements, Onsite Materials & Member Gift

(2 weekends of events)

*List of attending members in our organization and their contact information

