2025: Bike for Bobby

Admission for 1 person. Please note, Children under 5 are free! Please keep record of registration to present at the event for proof of purchase.
Admission includes:
Registration, T-Shirt, Bagel Breakfast
*desired t-shirt size guaranteed if registered by May 30th*
Supporter Level Event Sponsorship
$150
Supporter Level Sponsorship guarantees:
Your/Your business name on our Sponsor Board
Personal Shout Out at Event
*Please note: your support allows us to create and distribute 9 comfort packs to those undergoing chemo treatments.
Hero Level Event Sponsorship
$250
Hero Level Sponsorship guarantees:
Your/Your business name on our Sponsor Board
Personal Shout Out at Event
Your logo and name on our website sponsors page *Please note: your support allows us to create and distribute 15 comfort packs to those undergoing chemo treatments.
Add a donation for Robert Berotti Memorial Foundation Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!