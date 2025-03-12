Robert Berotti Memorial Foundation Inc

Robert Berotti Memorial Foundation Inc

2025: Bike for Bobby

Masone Beach Club Village of Island Park

Hempstead, NY 11558, USA

General Admission
$25
Admission for 1 person. Please note, Children under 5 are free! Please keep record of registration to present at the event for proof of purchase. Admission includes: Registration, T-Shirt, Bagel Breakfast *desired t-shirt size guaranteed if registered by May 30th*
Supporter Level Event Sponsorship
$150
Supporter Level Sponsorship guarantees: Your/Your business name on our Sponsor Board Personal Shout Out at Event *Please note: your support allows us to create and distribute 9 comfort packs to those undergoing chemo treatments.
Hero Level Event Sponsorship
$250
Hero Level Sponsorship guarantees: Your/Your business name on our Sponsor Board Personal Shout Out at Event Your logo and name on our website sponsors page *Please note: your support allows us to create and distribute 15 comfort packs to those undergoing chemo treatments.
