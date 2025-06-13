2025 BWM Silent Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable musical experience with four (4) tickets to the Macon-Mercer Symphony Orchestra concert on November 17, 2025—a night that promises to be truly historic. This very special performance will feature MMSO founder and renowned violinist Robert McDuffie playing with the orchestra for the first time ever, alongside rock legend Mike Mills of R.E.M. Together, they’ll perform the Mills Concerto, a powerful and original composition that gained national attention during the televised special A Night of Georgia Music. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness the blend of classical brilliance and Southern rock history—right here in Macon. Valued at $160.

