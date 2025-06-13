2025 BWM Silent Auction

What’s an Annual Tune-Up? Think of it as a spa day for your bike — the kind of care that keeps you riding smooth, safe, and happy. Here’s what’s included:
✅ Full inspection and adjustment of your drivetrain (your gears and chain)
✅ Brake system inspection and adjustment
✅ Bearings adjusted throughout the bike
✅ All moving parts cleaned and lubricated
✅ Bolts and fasteners torqued to spec
✅ Wheels removed and trued in the stand
✅ New cables, housing, grips or handlebar tape installed (parts not included)
✅ Di2 / eTap firmware updates if needed
Whether you're a weekend rider or a daily commuter, an Annual Tune-Up brings your bike back to life.
This is a $169 value.
Bike Tech Bicycle Tune-Up
$45
Starting bid
Macon Beer Fest for Two + Barks n Brews Day Passes
$30
Starting bid
Enjoy two (2) general admission tickets to the 14th Annual Macon Beer Fest on Saturday, October 11, 2025 — a celebration of craft brews, local flavors, and good times.
Plus, bring your furry friend along for some fun with five (5) free day passes to Barks n Brews, Macon's premier dog park where pups and owners can play, socialize, and relax together.
Valued at $140.
Cole Swindell Concert + Dinner at IVP for Four
$65
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of great music and good vibes! Enjoy four tickets to Cole Swindell’s Happy Hour Sad Tour featuring special guests Priscilla Block and Logan Crosby at the Atrium Health Amphitheater on Saturday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.
Before the show, fuel up with delicious eats and drinks using your $50 gift card to Ingleside Village Pizza (IVP)—a local favorite for pre-concert fun!
Valued at $270.
Bragg Jam Concert Crawl Experience for Two
$55
Starting bid
Get ready to experience one of Macon's biggest music events of the year! This package includes two (2) General Admission tickets to Bragg Jam, the iconic concert crawl that celebrates the best in Southern music, arts, and culture.
You’ll also receive two (2) tickets to each of the three Muddy Mystery Shows, offering exclusive, intimate performances full of surprise and local flavor. It’s the ultimate way to dive into Macon’s vibrant music scene!
Valued at $178.
Ocmulgee Brewpub Party Pack
$45
Starting bid
Be the life of the party with this Ocmulgee Brewpub–themed basket! This ultimate fan bundle includes a branded dry case, two stainless steel sealable drink tumblers with straws, and ten (10) free beer tokens—everything you need for your next brewpub adventure.
Cheers to good times and great beer!
Valued at $150.
Create & Curate Package
$40
Starting bid
Tap into your creative side with an art class (up to $35 value) at Artspace Macon—a welcoming studio where artists of all levels are encouraged to express themselves freely and authentically.
After class, treat yourself to a little inspiration with a $30 gift card to Bear’s Books and a $30 gift card to The Rabbit Hole, perfect for picking up new reads, unique accessories, and locally crafted treasures.
Valued at $95.
Downtown Getaway at Hotel Forty Five
$80
Starting bid
Need a night away? Enjoy a stylish escape with a one-night stay at Hotel Forty Five, a beautifully restored historic boutique hotel in the heart of Downtown Macon.
Your stay includes a $50 food and beverage credit to dine and unwind at Loom, the hotel’s modern Southern restaurant, plus complimentary valet parking for a seamless night out.
Valued at $290.
Macon Pops Tix (2) + $100 Churchills Gift Card
$60
Starting bid
Get ready to dance through the decades with Macon Pops! Join them with two (2) tickets on Friday, August 15 at 7:30PM at Hawkins Arena at Mercer University for an unforgettable night of iconic hits from the 1940s through the 2000s.
Enjoy a nice dinner and drinks before with a $100 Gift Card to Churchills on Cherry, one of Macon's finest gems!
Valued at $150.
Macon Bacon + Margaritas Night Out for Four
$30
Starting bid
Round up your friends or family for a fun-filled summer evening at the Macon Bacon ballpark! This package includes tickets with all-you-can-eat food and branded ballcaps—the perfect way to cheer on the team in style.
Kick off the night with drinks and appetizers using your $50 Margarita’s gift card, then head to the game for a home-run experience of food, fun, and hometown pride!
Valued at $150.
The Pure Barre Experience
$40
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the Pure Barre Experience and explore the benefits of a low-impact, high-intensity workout. Target every major muscle group in 50 minutes or less in a safe, low-impact manner through controlled, purposeful movements.
This package includes a Pure Barre class pass and a branded water bottle to keep you hydrated as you lift, tone, and burn your way to a stronger you.
Valued at $200.
Create & Unwind Candle Experience
$35
Starting bid
Unlock your inner artist at Pretty Lux Co’s immersive candle-making workshop! Enjoy a 45–60 minute guided candle pouring experience, perfect for ages 10 and up. Expert candle makers will walk you through each step in a fun, safe environment. (Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.)
After your workshop, cozy up at home with a new read using your $25 gift card to Bear’s Books, a soothing white noise sound machine, and your very own handmade candle—the perfect recipe for some well-deserved “me time.”
Valued at $155.
Become a Bike Walk Macon Legend
$40
Starting bid
Celebrate a decade of impact in style! This legendary package includes two limited-edition 10-Year Anniversary T-shirts, four tickets to Macon’s Big Bike Ride (November 2025), a copy of Happy City—the ultimate inspiration for urban change, Bike Walk Macon stickers, and two reusable water bottles. Ride on and represent the movement!
Valued at $130.
Disaster Preparedness Kit for Two
$40
Starting bid
Stay ready for the unexpected with this fully stocked Disaster Preparedness Kit! This essential package includes a NOAA Weather Radio, a Roadside Emergency Kit, and two of each of the following emergency essentials: first-aid kits, flashlights, medicine holders, portable charging banks, reusable utensils, emergency blankets, rain ponchos, multi-tools, light sticks, dry bags, and more. Be equipped and confident—no matter what comes your way!
Valued at $135.
Handcrafted Treasures from Our Board Members
$35
Starting bid
Enjoy unique, handcrafted items made with love by our talented Bike Walk Macon board members! Relax at home with a beautifully decorated Africa cover pillow by fabric artist Carolyn Mendes, paired perfectly with a handmade ceramic mug crafted by skilled ceramicist Margaret Peth.
These one-of-a-kind pieces bring warmth, artistry, and community spirit to your space.
Valued at $70.
Cozy Coffee Moment
$35
Starting bid
Enjoy some Z Beans coffee with your $50 gift card, served in a beautifully handmade ceramic mug by Margaret Peth—an incredibly talented ceramicist and one of our dedicated board members.
Sip in style and support local artistry!
Valued at $85.
Handcrafted Birdhouse
$20
Starting bid
Add charm to your outdoor space with this beautiful mid-sized birdhouse, handcrafted by local artisan David Gardner. Thoughtfully designed and built to last, it’s the perfect addition to any garden or backyard retreat.
Valued at $60.
Sweet Sips & Savory Bites Bundle
$40
Starting bid
Treat yourself from morning to night with this delicious combo! Start your day with a visit to Sweet Eleanor’s, a local favorite for pastries, sweets, and coffee, using your $25 gift card.
Then spice things up with dinner at Margaritas, Macon’s go-to spot for bold Mexican flavors, using your $50 gift card.
Stay refreshed all day long with your stylish and durable Stanley Flip Straw Tumbler—perfect for keeping drinks hot or cold on the go!
Valued at $110.
Race Ready Fitness Bundle
$50
Starting bid
Get moving with race registrations for two of Macon’s most exciting events: the Labor Day Road Race (5K & 10K) on September 1, 2025, and the Macon Music Half Marathon on November 22, 2025—perfect for runners of all levels!
Train in style with a swag pack from Orangetheory, featuring shirts, a hat, a bag, and a back roller to support your recovery and performance.
Stay hydrated on the go with a durable YETI Rambler 26 oz bottle, built to keep your drinks cold through every mile.
Valued at $170.
Mindful Moments Basket – Curated by the Bike Walk Macon Boar
$75
Starting bid
Unwind and recharge with this personally curated wellness basket, thoughtfully assembled by members of the Bike Walk Macon board with a focus on mindfulness and relaxation.
This calming collection includes:
A Meditation White Noise Machine for peaceful rest
Dr Teal’s Epsom Salt Soak to soothe tired muscles
A cozy weighted blanket for comfort and calm
A $50 gift card to Toasted Kitchen and Cocktails
A $30 Sweet Eleanor’s gift card for sweet treats and coffee
A $25 Bear’s Books gift card to cozy up with a good read
A $50 Jean & Hall gift certificate for stylish local finds
A selection of cheese straws, gourmet crackers, and nuts for a perfect snack pairing
Treat yourself or someone you love to a moment of stillness, comfort, and joy.
Valued at $260.
Dinner & Decoy Package
$25
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a night of fine dining and great wine with this indulgent pairing. Enjoy a $50 gift card to Braddock’s Cask & Table, one of Macon’s premier dining destinations known for its elevated cuisine and warm atmosphere.
Complement the experience with a bottle of 2022 Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon—a rich, full-bodied red perfect for toasting a special occasion or simply savoring the moment.
Valued at $85.
A Night of Georgia Music – Macon-Mercer Symphony Orchestra
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable musical experience with four (4) tickets to the Macon-Mercer Symphony Orchestra concert on November 17, 2025—a night that promises to be truly historic.
This very special performance will feature MMSO founder and renowned violinist Robert McDuffie playing with the orchestra for the first time ever, alongside rock legend Mike Mills of R.E.M. Together, they’ll perform the Mills Concerto, a powerful and original composition that gained national attention during the televised special A Night of Georgia Music.
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness the blend of classical brilliance and Southern rock history—right here in Macon.
Valued at $160.
