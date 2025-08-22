2025 Bills Books and Superbowl Square EXTRAVAGANZA

One number for each of the 17 Bills regular season games AND one 2026 Superbowl Square, to be assigned at a later date.
You will be randomly assigned a number from 1-100. Once your number is assigned, you will receive a .pdf file that includes each weeks randomized scores and number boards. The number you are given is the number you look for each week on the board. The numbers on the side
and top are the potential scores for that week. (The side and top numbers are also randomized for each game.)
HOW TO WIN:
If your number is in the square that correlates with the halftime and/or final score of that week’s game you win!
Half time score payout = $50
Final score payout = $75
One square for the XL Superbowl, with 20 chances to win! Square to be assigned at a later date.
