2025 Bingo & Breakfast with Santa

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About this event
Includes a full breakfast buffet, bingo play, and access to Santa’s photo area. Perfect for parents, grandparents, and guardians joining in the fun!
All tickets are non-refundable.
Includes a kid-friendly breakfast plate, bingo cards, and special holiday prizes. Great for children ready to join the games and laughter!
All tickets are non-refundable.
Includes entry, access to the breakfast buffet with a parent, and time with Santa for photos. Bingo play is optional depending on age and interest. Ages will be confirmed at the door.
All tickets are non-refundable.
Helps ensure one Club member receives a special holiday gift.
Our Thanks:
Supports holiday treats and small festive surprises.
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Helps us spread joy to multiple youth.
Our Thanks:
Guest Benefit: Invitation for your family of 4
Our Thanks:
Guest Benefit: Invitation for your family of 6
Our Thanks:
Guest Benefit: Invitation for your family of 10
Our Thanks:
7 left!
Guest Benefit: Invitation for your family — any size
Our Thanks:
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