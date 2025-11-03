Boys & Girls Club of Garfield

Hosted by

Boys & Girls Club of Garfield

About this event

2025 Bingo & Breakfast with Santa

490 Midland Ave

Garfield, NJ 07026, USA

ADULT TICKET
$10

Includes a full breakfast buffet, bingo play, and access to Santa’s photo area. Perfect for parents, grandparents, and guardians joining in the fun!


All tickets are non-refundable. 

AGES 5+
$5

Includes a kid-friendly breakfast plate, bingo cards, and special holiday prizes. Great for children ready to join the games and laughter!


All tickets are non-refundable. 

AGES 4 AND UNDER
Free

Includes entry, access to the breakfast buffet with a parent, and time with Santa for photos. Bingo play is optional depending on age and interest. Ages will be confirmed at the door.


All tickets are non-refundable. 

Sponsor a Gift
$25

Helps ensure one Club member receives a special holiday gift.

Our Thanks:

  • A warm online shoutout to recognize your kindness
Stocking Stuffer
$50

Supports holiday treats and small festive surprises.

Our Thanks:

  • Online shoutout
  • Your name added to a special ornament on the BGCG Christmas Tree — a small way for us to honor your generosity
North Pole Champion
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Helps us spread joy to multiple youth.

Our Thanks:

  • Online shoutout
  • Holiday Tree ornament
  • A grateful social media acknowledgment celebrating you or your business
  • An invite for you and your little one!
Holiday Helper Family Package
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Guest Benefit: Invitation for your family of 4

Our Thanks:

  • All previous expressions of appreciation
  • A warm invitation for your family of 4 to join us at the event and share in the holiday cheer
Winter Wonder Family Package
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Guest Benefit: Invitation for your family of 6

Our Thanks:

  • All previous appreciation
  • A framed thank-you certificate as a keepsake from our Club
  • An expanded invitation for your family of 6 to celebrate the season with us
Santa's Sleigh Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Guest Benefit: Invitation for your family of 10


Our Thanks:

  • All previous appreciation
  • A special invitation for your family of 8 to join us
  • A dedicated social media post expressing our heartfelt gratitude
Holiday Magic Maker
$1,000

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

Guest Benefit: Invitation for your family — any size

Our Thanks:

  • All previous appreciation
  • Recognition during the event to honor your generous support
  • An invitation for your entire family, no matter the size, to celebrate with us
Add a donation for Boys & Girls Club of Garfield

$

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