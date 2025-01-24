Harvest Resources in Anne Arundel County

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Harvest Resources in Anne Arundel County

About this event

2025 Bingo Purse Sponsorships

8506 Fort Smallwood Rd

Pasadena, MD 21122, USA

Sponsorship for a Designer Purse
$125
Gather your business cards and literature, and we will tag one of our beautiful designer purses with your company card and have a table set up where your company literature will be seen by all who attend our Bingo event. Once we receive your payment, Stephanie Evans will contact you to set up a good time to meet to receive all your information
Add a donation for Harvest Resources in Anne Arundel County

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