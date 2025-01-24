2025 Bingo Purse Sponsorships

Gather your business cards and literature, and we will tag one of our beautiful designer purses with your company card and have a table set up where your company literature will be seen by all who attend our Bingo event. Once we receive your payment, Stephanie Evans will contact you to set up a good time to meet to receive all your information

Gather your business cards and literature, and we will tag one of our beautiful designer purses with your company card and have a table set up where your company literature will be seen by all who attend our Bingo event. Once we receive your payment, Stephanie Evans will contact you to set up a good time to meet to receive all your information

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