2025 BKF Corporate Sponsorship Menu

Game Day Sponsor
$100

Name announced over PA system at one home game as an official sponsor.

Black Level
$300

3’ x 5’ field sign displayed at all home games

Digital advertisement placed on the BKF website and on all BKF social media platforms. Your logo will show from August to August (12 months) and will be linked to your company website.

White Level
$400

Name announced over PA system at one home game as an official sponsor.

3’ x 5’ field sign displayed at all home games

Digital advertisement placed on the BKF website and on all BKF social media platforms. Your logo will show from August to August (12 months) and will be linked to your company website.

Royal Level
$500

Name announced over PA system at one home game as an official sponsor.

3’ x 5’ field sign displayed at all home games

Digital advertisement placed on the BKF website and on all BKF social media platforms. Your logo will show from August to August (12 months) and will be linked to your company website.

Blue Knight Bucks to be used for food purchases at the BKF Concession stand during Varsity Game.

"CD" Club Level
$1,000

Name announced over PA system at one home game as an official sponsor.

3’ x 5’ field sign displayed at all home games

Digital advertisement placed on the BKF website and on all BKF social media platforms. Your logo will show from August to August (12 months) and will be linked to your company website.

Your logo featured throughout the season on all printed BKF marketing.

Dedicated Calls – Your company featured as part of our dedicated calls by our announcer throughout our home games. (Ex. “That was another (Company Name) First Down!”

Exclusive Blue Knights Club Level
$2,500

Name announced over PA system at one home game as an official sponsor.

3’ x 16’ SCOREBOARD banner displayed under the scoreboard at all home games

Digital advertisement placed on the BKF website and on all BKF social media platforms. Your logo will show from August to August (12 months) and will be linked to your company website.

Your logo featured throughout the season on all printed BKF marketing.

Dedicated Calls – Your company featured as part of our dedicated calls by our announcer throughout our home games. (Ex. “That was another (Company Name) First Down!”

BKF Concession Stand Sponsor
$2,500

Name announced over PA system at one home game as an official sponsor.

3’ x 16’ CONCESSION STAND banner displayed on the BKF Concession stand at all home games

Digital advertisement placed on the BKF website and on all BKF social media platforms. Your logo will show from August to August (12 months) and will be linked to your company website.

Your logo featured throughout the season on all printed BKF marketing.

Dedicated Calls – Your company featured as part of our dedicated calls by our announcer throughout our home games. (Ex. “That was another (Company Name) First Down!”

Program Book - Back Cover Ad Page
$275

