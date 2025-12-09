2025 Black & Gold Silent Auction

Hosted by
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Getaway
5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package
Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.
Item Description
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $57.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Cancun, Mexico Getaway
6-Day/5-Night Hotel Package
Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.
Item Description
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $39.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Pickup/Shipping Instructions
Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the RTL Foundation. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $1,280
Cape Town, South Africa Getaway
5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package
Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.
Item Description
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $37.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Pickup/Shipping Instructions
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $869
Dubai, United Arab Emirates Getaway
5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package
Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.
Item Description
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $47.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Pickup/Shipping Instructions
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $936
Hawaii Getaway
6-Day/5-Night Hotel Package
Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.
Item Description
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $90.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Pickup/Shipping Instructions
Opening Bid: $250
Actual Value: $1,645
Las Vegas, Nevada Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.
Item Description
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $34.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Pickup/Shipping Instructions
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $970
Napa Valley, California Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.
Item Description
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $83.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Pickup/Shipping Instructions
Opening Bid: $220
Actual Value: $947
New Orleans, Louisiana Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.
Item Description
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $63.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Pickup/Shipping Instructions
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $785
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Getaway
5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package
Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.
Item Description
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $55.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Pickup/Shipping Instructions
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $1,185
San Juan, Puerto Rico Getaway
5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package
Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.
Item Description
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $65.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Pickup/Shipping Instructions
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $985
Toronto, Canada Getaway
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package
Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.
Item Description
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· One trip per household.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $51.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Pickup/Shipping Instructions
Opening Bid: $200
Actual Value: $827
Zanzibar, Tanzania Getaway
5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package
Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.
Item Description
Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE
· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.
· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $63.
· Hotels will vary based on availability.
· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.
· Airfare not included.
Pickup/Shipping Instructions
Opening Bid: $250
Actual Value: $1,285
