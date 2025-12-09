2025 Black & Gold Silent Auction

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Getaway





5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package





Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.

Item Description





Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $57.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.