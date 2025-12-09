RTL Foundation

2025 Black & Gold Silent Auction

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Getaway item
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Getaway


5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package


Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.

Item Description


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $57.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.

Cancun, Mexico Getaway item
Cancun, Mexico Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Cancun, Mexico Getaway


6-Day/5-Night Hotel Package


Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.

Item Description


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $39.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the RTL Foundation. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $1,280

Cape Town, South Africa Getaway item
Cape Town, South Africa Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Cape Town, South Africa Getaway


5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package


Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.

Item Description


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $37.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the RTL Foundation. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $869

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Getaway item
Dubai, United Arab Emirates Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Getaway


5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package


Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.

Item Description


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $47.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the RTL Foundation. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $936

Hawaii Getaway item
Hawaii Getaway
$250

Starting bid

Hawaii Getaway


6-Day/5-Night Hotel Package


Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.

Item Description


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $90.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the RTL Foundation. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $250


Actual Value: $1,645

Las Vegas, Nevada Getaway item
Las Vegas, Nevada Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Las Vegas, Nevada Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.

Item Description


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $34.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the RTL Foundation. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $970

Napa Valley, California Getaway item
Napa Valley, California Getaway
$220

Starting bid

Napa Valley, California Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.

Item Description


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $83.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the RTL Foundation. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $220


Actual Value: $947

New Orleans item
New Orleans
$200

Starting bid

New Orleans, Louisiana Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.

Item Description


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $63.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the RTL Foundation. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $785

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Getaway item
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Getaway


5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package


Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.

Item Description


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $55.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the RTL Foundation. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $1,185

San Juan, Puerto Rico Getaway item
San Juan, Puerto Rico Getaway
$200

Starting bid

San Juan, Puerto Rico Getaway


5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package


Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.

Item Description


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $65.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the RTL Foundation. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $985

Toronto, Canada Getaway item
Toronto, Canada Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Toronto, Canada Getaway


4-Day/3-Night Hotel Package


Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.

Item Description


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· One trip per household.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $51.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the RTL Foundation. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $200


Actual Value: $827

Zanzibar, Tanzania Getaway item
Zanzibar, Tanzania Getaway
$250

Starting bid

Zanzibar, Tanzania Getaway


5-Day/4-Night Hotel Package


Bidding must be in increments of $20 or more.

Item Description


Winning donor will have a choice of amazing hotel accommodations from a variety of top hotel chains. Accommodations are for two adults and up to two children (12 and under). PLEASE NOTE

· Winner is responsible for room taxes and, if applicable, resort fees.

· Average nightly taxes for this destination are $63.

· Hotels will vary based on availability.

· Winners will have 18 months to travel and enjoy.

· Airfare not included.


Pickup/Shipping Instructions

Winning donors will be contacted by Vacation Fundraising at the close of the auction with instructions on how to redeem their hotel package. Winning donors will have 7 days after the close of the auction to pay the hotel taxes and resort fees, which are not part of the donation made to the RTL Foundation. Winning donors will have 18 months after the close of the auction to travel. All travel is based upon availability of participating hotels and fluctuates, requiring flexibility.


Opening Bid: $250


Actual Value: $1,285

