Sales closed

2025 Black & White Scholarship Luncheon

214 N Ottawa St

Joliet, IL 60432, USA

Add a donation for The Pearl Essence Foundation Incorporated

$

General admission
$75
General Admission
$600 Bronze Sponsorship
$600
One reserved table seating for eight (8) guests; Tabletop brand recognition; Recognition as a sponsor of the event.
$1000 Sapphire Sponsorship
$1,000
One reserved table for eight (8) guests; Brand recognition throughout the event; One $500 scholarship in honor of your agency; Recognition as a sponsor of the event.
$2000 Diamond Sponsorship
$2,000
One reserved table for eight (8) guests; Brand Recognition throughout the event; Pre-Event Blue Carpet Photo Opportunity; Company Logo displayed throughout the event on screen. Two $500 scholarships in honor of your agency’s name
$3000 Pearl Sponsorship
$3,000
One reserved table for (8) guests; One sixty second PSA shown during the event; Brand Recognition on the tables at the event; Pre-Event Blue Carpet Photo Opportunity; Company Logo displayed throughout the event. on screen Two $1,000 scholarships in honor of your agency

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!