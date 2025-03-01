2025 Black & White Scholarship Luncheon

Add a donation for The Pearl Essence Foundation Incorporated
General admission
$75
General Admission
General Admission
$600 Bronze Sponsorship
$600
One reserved table seating for eight (8) guests;
Tabletop brand recognition;
Recognition as a sponsor of the event.
$1000 Sapphire Sponsorship
$1,000
One reserved table for eight (8) guests;
Brand recognition throughout the event;
One $500 scholarship in honor of your agency;
Recognition as a sponsor of the event.
$2000 Diamond Sponsorship
$2,000
One reserved table for eight (8) guests;
Brand Recognition throughout the event;
Pre-Event Blue Carpet Photo Opportunity;
Company Logo displayed throughout the event on screen.
Two $500 scholarships in honor of your agency’s name
$3000 Pearl Sponsorship
$3,000
One reserved table for (8) guests;
One sixty second PSA shown during the event;
Brand Recognition on the tables at the event;
Pre-Event Blue Carpet Photo Opportunity;
Company Logo displayed throughout the event. on screen
Two $1,000 scholarships in honor of your agency
