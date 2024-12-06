2025 Blacklight Bingo

THIS IS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL TICKET ONLY (1 Person). Includes 10 Rounds of Regular Bingo and all you eat buffets!
THIS IS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL TICKET ONLY (1 Person). Includes 10 Rounds of Regular Bingo and all you eat buffets!
Table Ticket
$180
groupTicketCaption
THIS IS FOR A TABLE for UP TO 8 People. Included 10 Rounds of Regular Bingo per person and all you eat buffets!
THIS IS FOR A TABLE for UP TO 8 People. Included 10 Rounds of Regular Bingo per person and all you eat buffets!
ADD ON SEAT to Table - Individual Ticket
$25
THIS IS FOR TABLE ADD-ON'S ONLY!!! You may add UP TO 2 additional seats to a TABLE purchase (this would make your table have 10 people at it). Includes 10 Rounds of Regular Bingo and all you eat buffets for each add-on chair!
THIS IS FOR TABLE ADD-ON'S ONLY!!! You may add UP TO 2 additional seats to a TABLE purchase (this would make your table have 10 people at it). Includes 10 Rounds of Regular Bingo and all you eat buffets for each add-on chair!