Blackstone Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Blackstone Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2025 Blackstone Arts and Crafts Festival Application

217 N High St

Blackstone, VA 23824, USA

Inside Space 10'x10'
$155

Vendor space inside the Harris Memorial Armory. 10'x10' space in a temperature-controlled environment. You must provide your own tables, chairs and displays

Outside Space 10'x12'
$135

Outside space on the roadways surrounding the Harris Memorial Armory. You must provide your own tents, displays, tables and chairs.

Non-Profit Space
$115

Outside space on the roadways surrounding the Harris Memorial Armory. You must provide your own tents, displays, tables and chairs. You will be contacted to confirm your EIN.

Multi-Food Booth 12'x18'
$200

Carrying a variety of items, such as sandwiches, French fries, deserts, drinks, snacks, etc. If your food truck is larger than this sized, you will need to purchase an additional space.

Single Food Truck
$135

A food truck selling one main item. Example: Lemonade, popcorn, ice cream, coffee or other specialty food item.

Add a donation for Blackstone Chamber of Commerce

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!