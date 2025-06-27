2025 Blood Cancer & Sickle Cell 5K Sponsorships

M-NCPPC PRWF Substation, 192 MGM National Avenue Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Mile Marker
$100
· 24x36 Mile Marker Sign along the route of the walk with an educational fact about blood cancer & Sickle Cell, along with your logo/name
· 24x36 Mile Marker Sign along the route of the walk with an educational fact about blood cancer & Sickle Cell, along with your logo/name
Mentor Level
$500
· Certificate of Appreciation
· Sponsoring organization/business logo w/link to your organization/business on the EDNA's Love website (specific event/program)
· Two (2) tickets to the EDNA'S Love Annual Charity Banquet
· One (1) registration to the Annual Blood Cancer & Sickle Cell 5K
· Logo on the Blood Cancer & Sickle Cell 5K T-Shirt
Friend Level
$1,000
· Certificate of Appreciation
· Sponsoring organization/business logo w/link to your organization/business on the EDNA's Love website for one (1) month
· Four (4) tickets to the EDNA'S Love Annual Charity Banquet
· Two (2) Registrations to the Annual Blood Cancer & Sickle Cell 5k Walk/Run
· Logo on the Blood Cancer & Sickle Cell 5K T-Shirt
Sister Level
$2,000
· One (1) VIP Table for 10 guests at the EDNA's Love, Inc. Charity Banquet
· Organization/Business name/logo on your table at the Charity Banquet
· Sponsoring organization/business name/logo prominently displayed at the event
· Certificate of Appreciation
· Partnership Plaque
· Organization/Business name/logo w/link to your organization/business on the EDNA's Love website for three (3) months
· Four (4) Registrations to the Annual Blood Cancer & Sickle Cell 5k Walk/Run
· Logo on the Blood Cancer & Sickle Cell 5K T-Shirt
Wife Level
$4,000
· One (1) VIP Table for 10 guests at the EDNA's Love, Inc. Charity Banquet
· Organization/Business name/logo on your table at the Charity Banquet
· Organization/Business recognition in the event program
· Sponsoring organization/business name/logo prominently displayed at the event
· Certificate of Appreciation
· Partnership Plaque
· Organization/Business name/logo w/link to your organization/business on the EDNA's Love website for six (6) months
· Seven (7) Registrations to the Annual Blood Cancer & Sickle Cell 5k Walk/Run
· Logo on the Blood Cancer & Sickle Cell 5K T-Shirt
Mother Level
$5,000
· One (1) VIP Table for 10 guests at the EDNA's Love, Inc. Charity Banquet
· Organization/Business name/logo on your table at the Charity Banquet
· Organization/Business recognition in the event program
· Organization/Business name/logo included in the event invitation
· Organization/Business Representative afforded the opportunity to participate in the program
Sponsoring organization/business name/logo prominently displayed at the event
· Certificate of Appreciation
· Partnership Plaque
· Organization/Business name/logo w/link to your organization/business on the EDNA's Love website for one (1) year
· Ten (10) Registrations to the Annual Blood Cancer & Sickle Cell 5k Walk/Run
· Logo on the Blood Cancer & Sickle Cell 5K T-Shirt
