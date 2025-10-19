2025 Blue and White Silent Auction continued

Hosted by
7601 N Orange Prairie Rd, Peoria, IL 61615, USA
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to the 2025-2026 season production must be redeemed by June 28, 2026
Starting bid
Four (4) dugout tickets valid for the 2026 season (excluding July 4th)
Starting bid
All- Inclusive adult only 7-10 nights of one bedroom Suite Accommodations for up to 3 rooms (Double Occupancy)
*All-Inclusive nightly supplement +tax/service per person
Starting bid
All- Inclusive Adult Only Resort. 7-10 nights of Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 Villas (Double Occupancy)
*All-Inclusive nightly supplement +tax/service per person
Starting bid
All-inclusive Resort in Panama, Enjoy 7-10 nights of Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)
*All-Inclusive nightly supplement +tax/service per person
Starting bid
All Inclusive Adult Only Resort. Enjoy 7-10 nights of Oceanview Accommodations for up to 3 rooms (Double Occupancy)
*All-Inclusive nightly supplement +tax/service per person
Starting bid
All Inclusive Family Friendly Resort. Enjoy 7-10 Nights of Premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)
*All-Inclusive nightly supplement +tax/service per person
Starting bid
All Inclusive Adults Only Report. Enjoy 7-10 nights of Waterview Suite Accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)
**All-Inclusive nightly supplement +tax/service per person
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets for any home game during the 2025-2026 regular season from October-April.
Starting bid
Autographed photo from Gold Glove Awardee, and AllStar Centerfielder Luis Robert Jr.
Starting bid
Ceramic Mask made by Peoria's very own R. Rashad
dimension 12x12x7.5
