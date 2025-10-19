2025 Blue and White Silent Auction continued

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Xi Alpha Zeta

Theater Tickets item
Theater Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Two (2) tickets to the 2025-2026 season production must be redeemed by June 28, 2026

Peoria Chiefs Tickets item
Peoria Chiefs Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Four (4) dugout tickets valid for the 2026 season (excluding July 4th)

Club Barbados Resort Trip item
Club Barbados Resort Trip
$225

Starting bid

All- Inclusive adult only 7-10 nights of one bedroom Suite Accommodations for up to 3 rooms (Double Occupancy)

*All-Inclusive nightly supplement +tax/service per person

Hammock Cove Antigua Resort Trip item
Hammock Cove Antigua Resort Trip
$285

Starting bid

All- Inclusive Adult Only Resort. 7-10 nights of Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 Villas (Double Occupancy)

*All-Inclusive nightly supplement +tax/service per person

Los Establos Resort Panama Trip item
Los Establos Resort Panama Trip
$305

Starting bid

All-inclusive Resort in Panama, Enjoy 7-10 nights of Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)

*All-Inclusive nightly supplement +tax/service per person

Pineapple Beach Club Antigua item
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua
$220

Starting bid

All Inclusive Adult Only Resort. Enjoy 7-10 nights of Oceanview Accommodations for up to 3 rooms (Double Occupancy)

*All-Inclusive nightly supplement +tax/service per person

St James Club Antigua Trip item
St James Club Antigua Trip
$252

Starting bid

All Inclusive Family Friendly Resort. Enjoy 7-10 Nights of Premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)

*All-Inclusive nightly supplement +tax/service per person

The Verandah Antigua Resort item
The Verandah Antigua Resort
$294

Starting bid

All Inclusive Adults Only Report. Enjoy 7-10 nights of Waterview Suite Accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)

**All-Inclusive nightly supplement +tax/service per person

Chicago Wolves Tickets item
Chicago Wolves Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Two (2) tickets for any home game during the 2025-2026 regular season from October-April.

Chicago White Sox Picture item
Chicago White Sox Picture
$75

Starting bid

Autographed photo from Gold Glove Awardee, and AllStar Centerfielder Luis Robert Jr.

Colors of You Art Piece item
Colors of You Art Piece
$300

Starting bid

Ceramic Mask made by Peoria's very own R. Rashad

dimension 12x12x7.5

