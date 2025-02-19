2025 Blue Crescent Outreach Fund Donation

DoubleTree by Hilton - Libertyville

510 IL-83, Mundelein, IL 60060, USA

EVENT TICKET: 2025 BCOF Annual Scholarship Gala
$100

All proceeds go directly to the Blue Crescent Outreach Foundation in support of the Annual Scholarship Fund.

CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE ZEFFY PLATFORM ARE NOT A REQUIREMENT FOR THIS TRANSACTION.

PLEASE SELECT "OTHER" UNDER ADDITIONAL CONTRIBUTION TO MAKE THIS A NON-FEE TRANSACTION.

ONE TIME DONATION: Event Sponsor
$5,000
Donation Includes:
• Priority seating at the event for ten guests
• Digital ad placement for one year
• Sponsorship recognition at the event
• Sponsorship recognition on all social media platforms for one year

ONE TIME DONATION: Rev. Roy Peeples Scholarship Sponsorship
$2,500
Donation Includes:
• Priority seating for five guest
• Digital ad placement for six months
• Recognition at the event
• Sponsorship recognition on all social media platforms for six months


ONE TIME DONATION: Friends of BCOF
$500
Donation Includes:
Seating for two
Digital ad placement for three months
Sponsorship recognition at the event


2025 BCOF Ad Submission
$100

Instructions for ad book submissions.
To include your organization in our 2025 supporters' ad book, please send a ready-to-post JPEG image and payment info to [email protected] by September 1, 2025.
Electronic File Details:
- Electronic file size must be between 1 and 5 MB in size.
Please note:
-Images and files will not be returned once submitted.
- The BCOF Foundation reserves the right to edit content prior to publishing.

Table Sponsorship
$1,500

One-time table sponsorship.
Donation Includes:
• Priority seating for five guest
• Digital ad placement for six months (instructions below)
• Recognition at the event
• Sponsorship recognition on all social media platforms for six months

