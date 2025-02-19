2025 Blue Crescent Outreach Fund Donation

One-time table sponsorship.

Donation Includes:

• Priority seating for five guest

• Digital ad placement for six months (instructions below)

• Recognition at the event

• Sponsorship recognition on all social media platforms for six months



Instructions for ad book submissions.

To include your organization in our 2025 supporters' ad book, please send a ready-to-post JPEG image and payment info to [email protected] by September 1, 2025.

Electronic File Details:

- Electronic file size must be between 1 and 5 MB in size.

Please note:

-Images and files will not be returned once submitted.

- The BCOF Foundation reserves the right to edit content prior to publishing.