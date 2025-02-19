2025 Blue Crescent Outreach Fund Donation

All proceeds go directly to the Blue Crescent Outreach Foundation in support of the Annual Scholarship Fund.
CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE ZEFFY PLATFORM ARE NOT A REQUIREMENT FOR THIS TRANSACTION.
PLEASE SELECT "OTHER" UNDER ADDITIONAL CONTRIBUTION TO MAKE THIS A NON-FEE TRANSACTION.
Donation Includes:
• Priority seating at the event for ten guests
• Digital ad placement for one year
• Sponsorship recognition at the event
• Sponsorship recognition on all social media platforms for one year
Donation Includes:
• Priority seating for five guest
• Digital ad placement for six months
• Recognition at the event
• Sponsorship recognition on all social media platforms for six months
Donation Includes:
Seating for two
Digital ad placement for three months
Sponsorship recognition at the event
Instructions for ad book submissions.
To include your organization in our 2025 supporters' ad book, please send a ready-to-post JPEG image and payment info to [email protected] by September 1, 2025.
Electronic File Details:
- Electronic file size must be between 1 and 5 MB in size.
Please note:
-Images and files will not be returned once submitted.
- The BCOF Foundation reserves the right to edit content prior to publishing.
One-time table sponsorship.
