2025 Board Break-a-Thon Registration

Register to compete in our 2025 Board Break-a-Thon and Fundraise per Board you Break in a Row! Enjoy a reduced registration fee, and give back to Born Strong Foundation by asking friends and family to donate an amount per board you break in a row during the competition. Their donation amount will be determined after your breaks, and can be paid in person at the event with cash or check (made out to Born Strong Martial Arts) or this link.
Your registration and donations to our event are tax deductible. Your donors will receive a donation receipt post event. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of East and South Dallas youth!
Register to compete in our 2025 Board Break-a-Thon and Fundraise per Board you Break in a Row! Enjoy a reduced registration fee, and give back to Born Strong Foundation by asking friends and family to donate an amount per board you break in a row during the competition. Their donation amount will be determined after your breaks, and can be paid in person at the event with cash or check (made out to Born Strong Martial Arts) or this link.
Your registration and donations to our event are tax deductible. Your donors will receive a donation receipt post event. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of East and South Dallas youth!
Board Breaker Registration Only
$40
Want to compete, but don't think you can fundraise? Register to Break as Many Boards as you can in a row! Strive to be the champion! Your registration to our event is tax deductible. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of East and South Dallas youth!
Want to compete, but don't think you can fundraise? Register to Break as Many Boards as you can in a row! Strive to be the champion! Your registration to our event is tax deductible. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of East and South Dallas youth!
High Level Support
$1,000
Your donation to help make our 2025 Board Break-a-Thon possible is tax deductible. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of East and South Dallas youth!
As a thank you, we will include:
- Your Logo on all Media, Posters and Banners
- Your web link on our Event pages and Website
- Dedicate a Reel to you on our Social Media
- Included your information in Press Release
- Provide you a Promotional Table at our Event
- Give you up to 10 minutes of Speaker Time at the event
- You can Board Break with Us!
- We'll provide a Free Seminar or Training session for your Family, Workplace or Group
Your donation to help make our 2025 Board Break-a-Thon possible is tax deductible. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of East and South Dallas youth!
As a thank you, we will include:
- Your Logo on all Media, Posters and Banners
- Your web link on our Event pages and Website
- Dedicate a Reel to you on our Social Media
- Included your information in Press Release
- Provide you a Promotional Table at our Event
- Give you up to 10 minutes of Speaker Time at the event
- You can Board Break with Us!
- We'll provide a Free Seminar or Training session for your Family, Workplace or Group
Strong Support
$500
Your donation to help make our 2025 Board Break-a-Thon possible is tax deductible. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of East and South Dallas youth!
As a thank you, we will include:
- Your Logo on all Media, Posters and Banners
- Your web link on our Event pages and Website
- Dedicate a Reel to you on our Social Media
- Included your information in Press Release
- Provide you a Promotional Table at our Event
Your donation to help make our 2025 Board Break-a-Thon possible is tax deductible. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of East and South Dallas youth!
As a thank you, we will include:
- Your Logo on all Media, Posters and Banners
- Your web link on our Event pages and Website
- Dedicate a Reel to you on our Social Media
- Included your information in Press Release
- Provide you a Promotional Table at our Event
Friend of Born Strong
$150
Your donation to help make our 2025 Board Break-a-Thon possible is tax deductible. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of East and South Dallas youth!
As a thank you, we will include:
- Your Logo on all Media, Posters and Banners
- Your web link on our Event pages and Website
Your donation to help make our 2025 Board Break-a-Thon possible is tax deductible. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of East and South Dallas youth!
As a thank you, we will include:
- Your Logo on all Media, Posters and Banners
- Your web link on our Event pages and Website
Add a donation for Born Strong Foundation Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!