Kiwanis Cal-Nev-Ha Foundation

Hosted by

Kiwanis Cal-Nev-Ha Foundation

About this event

2025 Board Retreat

686 Anton Blvd

Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA

Shared Room
Free

If you agree to be housed with another Director, please select this option.

Private Room
$200

If you would like a private room AND your spouse is NOT attending, select this option.

Spouse/Guest Fee
$450

If your spouse is attending the retreat, please select this option. If you select this option, please do NOT select the private room option above.

Thursday Arrival
$200

If you plan to arrive at the hotel on Thursday, please select this option.

Monday Departure
$200

If you plan to depart the hotel on Monday, please select this option.

Add a donation for Kiwanis Cal-Nev-Ha Foundation

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