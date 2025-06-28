2025 Boerboel Breed National Sponsors

Would your business/kennel like to be a VIP sponsor at our first West Cost AKC-ABC National Specialty?Let us help promote your business, kennel or organization while helping our volunteer team raise funds to support the event, our awards and the AKC Judge for our breed.
Level PLATINUM
Logo included on sponsor banner at event (Raffle Area) Individual Social Media Posts on most Boerboels sites Name mentioned on rosettes as contributing sponsor Gift bag of goodies. Plus 20 Free Raffle Tickets
VIP Admission Early for Gold
$250
Would your business/kennel like to be a VIP sponsor at our first West Cost AKC-ABC National Specialty?Let us help promote your business, kennel or organization while helping our volunteer team raise funds to support the event, our awards and the AKC Judge for our breed.
Level GOLD
Logo included on sponsor banner at event (Raffle Area) Name mentioned on rosettes as contributing sponsor Gift bag of goodies. Plus 15 Free Raffle Tickets
VIP Admission Early for Silver
$150
Would your business/kennel like to be a VIP sponsor at our first West Cost AKC-ABC National Specialty?Let us help promote your business, kennel or organization while helping our volunteer team raise funds to support the event, our awards and the AKC Judge for our breed.
Level SILVER
Logo included on sponsor banner at event (Raffle Area) Name mentioned on rosettes as contributing sponsor. Gift bag of goodies. Plus 10 Free Raffle Tickets
VIP Admission Early for Bronze
$75
Would your business/kennel like to be a VIP sponsor at our first West Cost AKC-ABC National Specialty?Let us help promote your business, kennel or organization while helping our volunteer team raise funds to support the event, our awards and the AKC Judge for our breed.
Level BRONZE
Logo included on sponsor banner at event (Raffle Area) Gift bag of goodies. Plus 5 Free Raffle Tickets
Add a donation for Pacific Northwestern Boerboel Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!