2025 Annual Boo Bash

**Required Attendance**

Logo Placement & Visibility

· Logo included on event signage in kid zone and at secondary locations.

· Sponsor listing on event website & Social Media.

· Mention in event communications about Kid’s Zone.

Event Recognition & Advertising Opportunities

· Verbal acknowledgment during event introductions.

2-3 sentences talking about the business/company. (on social & at event).

· Option to provide branded merchandise or giveaways.

· 10x10 booth/table at event.

· 4 Group recognition in social media posts.

2-3 sentences talking about the business/company. (on social & at event).