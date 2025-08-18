County United Way, Inc.

County United Way, Inc.

2025 Annual Boo Bash

Darrows Lane

Cresaptown, Maryland

Gold Level - Supporting Sponsor item
$1,000

Logo Placement & Visibility

·        (2) 2’x8’ Banner/Sign at DJ booth – Food/truck areas

·        Secondary placement on event signage and promotional materials.

·        Logo and link placement on the event website.

·        Inclusion in promotional email campaigns.

Event Recognition & Advertising Opportunities

·        Verbal acknowledgment during event introductions.
2-3 sentences talking about the business/company. (on social & at event).

·        Public verbal acknowledgment during the event.

·        Branding opportunities at registration or refreshment stations.

·        6 Group Social media recognition posts.

·        10x10 booth/table at event.

·        Featured inclusion in event-related communications. (Times-News, Social, etc.)

Silver Level - Kid's Zone Sponsor item
$500

**Required Attendance**

Logo Placement & Visibility

·        Logo included on event signage in kid zone and at secondary locations.

·        Sponsor listing on event website & Social Media.

·        Mention in event communications about Kid’s Zone.

Event Recognition & Advertising Opportunities

·        Verbal acknowledgment during event introductions.
2-3 sentences talking about the business/company. (on social & at event).

·        Option to provide branded merchandise or giveaways.

·        10x10 booth/table at event.

·        4 Group recognition in social media posts.
2-3 sentences talking about the business/company. (on social & at event).

Silver Level - Costume Contest Sponsor item
$500

**Required Attendance**

Logo Placement & Visibility

·        Logo included on event signage in kid zone and at secondary locations.

·        Sponsor listing on event website & Social Media.

·        Mention in event communications about Kid’s Zone.

Event Recognition & Advertising Opportunities

·        Verbal acknowledgment during event introductions.
2-3 sentences talking about the business/company. (on social & at event).

·        Option to provide branded merchandise or giveaways.

·        10x10 booth/table at event.

·        4 Group recognition in social media posts.
2-3 sentences talking about the business/company. (on social & at event).

Bronze Level - Treat Station Sponsor item
$250

**Required Attendance**

Logo Placement & Visibility

·        Company name listed in digital and printed event materials.

·        Company mentioned on the sponsors' webpage & Social media coms.

·        18x24 Yard sign at event.

Event Recognition & Advertising Opportunities

·        Opportunity to distribute marketing materials at the event.

·        10x10 booth/table at event.

·        Collective acknowledgment on social platforms.
2-3 sentences talking about the business/company. (on Social media & at event).

Partner Level - Supporting Friend Sponsor item
$100

Logo Placement & Visibility

·        Text/Social acknowledgment in event-related communications.

·        2 Yard Signs placed in high-traffic areas.

Event Recognition

·        General event-day acknowledgment.

