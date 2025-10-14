2025 Boo-Grams 🎃

1 Student BooGram item
$1

🎉 Spread kindness and a friendly message by sending a Halloween Boo-Gram!


📝The message and a lollipop will be delivered October 29th during Homeroom Win Time.


📌This is good for 1 Boo-Gram to a NKMS student. (Can purchase multiple)


📣You will need the student's first and last name and their homeroom teacher name.


🎃This can also be used to hand-deliver boo-grams to family or friends


🗓️ Closing date is 10/24/2025


✉️ Please email [email protected] with any questions


1 Teacher/Staff BooGram item
$1

🎉 Spread kindness and a friendly message by sending a Halloween Boo-Gram!


📝The message and a lollipop will be delivered October 29th during Homeroom Win Time.


📌This is good for 1 Boo-Gram to a NKMS Teacher or Staff Member (Can purchase multiple)


📣You will need the teacher/staff's name and their department.


🗓️ Closing date is 10/24/2025


✉️ Please email [email protected] with any questions


