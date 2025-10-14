2025 Boo-Grams 🎃

🎉 Spread kindness and a friendly message by sending a Halloween Boo-Gram!
📝The message and a lollipop will be delivered October 29th during Homeroom Win Time.
📌This is good for 1 Boo-Gram to a NKMS student. (Can purchase multiple)
📣You will need the student's first and last name and their homeroom teacher name.
🎃This can also be used to hand-deliver boo-grams to family or friends
🗓️ Closing date is 10/24/2025
✉️ Please email [email protected] with any questions
🎉 Spread kindness and a friendly message by sending a Halloween Boo-Gram!
📝The message and a lollipop will be delivered October 29th during Homeroom Win Time.
📌This is good for 1 Boo-Gram to a NKMS Teacher or Staff Member (Can purchase multiple)
📣You will need the teacher/staff's name and their department.
🗓️ Closing date is 10/24/2025
✉️ Please email [email protected] with any questions
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing