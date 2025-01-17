2025 CP Booster Bash

Walla Walla, WA 99362, USA
$
Table purchase with 8 seats with dinner.
You will also receive 16 raffle tickets that will be entered into our raffle
Table purchaser will receive one entry into a drawing for a $500.00 cash prize
**21+ event** Non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase
Includes dinner and 1 raffle entry
**21+ event** Non-alcoholic beverages will be available.
Beads for the Heads or Tails Game. $5.00 per strand of beads
5 Tickets for $20
Single Raffle Ticket
Single can of beer from the bar
Single glass of wine from the bar
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!