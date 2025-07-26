form_archived

2025 Boosters Apparel Sale

Show Shirt (Sizes S-XL)
$15

Band Logo on front, 2025 Show Design on back. RED, YELLOW OR BLUE, Short Sleeve. Choose Sizes and colors at Checkout.
** NOTE: You do not need to purchase a show shirt for your student if they are in COMPETITION Band.

Show Shirt (Sizes 2XL-3XL)
$17

Band Logo on front, 2025 Show Design on back. RED, YELLOW OR BLUE, Short Sleeve. Choose Sizes and colors at Checkout.
** NOTE: You do not need to purchase a show shirt for your student if they are in COMPETITION Band.

Band Logo Short Sleeve (Sizes S-XL)
$10

Logo Shirt - Band Logo on front. Black, Short Sleeve. Choose Sizes at Checkout.

Band Logo Short Sleeve (Sizes 2XL-3XL)
$12

Logo Shirt - Band Logo on front. Black, Short Sleeve. Choose Sizes at Checkout.

Hoodie (Sizes S-XL)
$25

Black hoodie, Band Logo on Front.

Personalization EXTRA, please be sure to select that item below.

Hoodie (Sizes 2XL-3XL)
$27

Black hoodie, Band Logo on Front.

Personalization EXTRA, please be sure to select that item below.

Hoodie PERSONALIZATION - $5 PER LINE
$5

IMPORTANT: Please be sure the quantity is correct for the total number of lines of text for all hoodies that you order!
** Add 1-2 lines on the back of your hoodie, such as student name & instrument or "band mom/dad".

Specify text at checkout.

Band Logo Long Sleeve (Sizes S-XL)
$22

Logo Shirt - Band Logo on front, "Cougar Band" on right sleeve. Black, Long Sleeve.

Choose Sizes at Checkout.

Band Logo Long Sleeve (Sizes 2XL-3XL)
$24

Logo Shirt - Band Logo on front, "Cougar Band" on right sleeve. Black, Long Sleeve.

Choose Sizes at Checkout.

