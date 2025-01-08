2025 Booze, Burgers & BBQ

For those who want to enjoy the food vendors and live music without alcohol (Perfect for DD).
For those who want to enjoy the food vendors and live music without alcohol (Perfect for DD).
General Admission
$40
Includes unlimited tastings, access to food vendors, and live performances. Booze bags and tasting glass for first 800 people.
*Entry begins at 2:00pm sharp, for early access please purchase a VIP Ticket.*
Includes unlimited tastings, access to food vendors, and live performances. Booze bags and tasting glass for first 800 people.
*Entry begins at 2:00pm sharp, for early access please purchase a VIP Ticket.*
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