Marshall Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Marshall Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2025 Booze, Burgers & BBQ

Marshall

MO Square

Non-Alcohol Ticket
$20
For those who want to enjoy the food vendors and live music without alcohol (Perfect for DD).
General Admission
$40
Includes unlimited tastings, access to food vendors, and live performances. Booze bags and tasting glass for first 800 people. *Entry begins at 2:00pm sharp, for early access please purchase a VIP Ticket.*

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