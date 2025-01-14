2025 Bosque Museum Sporting Clays Tournament

- One Team Included (if desired). MUST pre-register team, no later than April FIRST
- Featured recognition in all advertising/promotion including Bosque Museum website
- Special Recognition at the event
- Invitation Only, Pre-Event to be held the evening of Friday, April 25th
- If paying by check, receipt appreciated within 1 week of registration.
- Registration must be completed individually for each shooter under the ticket titled Individual Shooter Under a Sponsor
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
- One Team Included (If desired). MUST pre-register team no later than April FIRST
- In all advertising/promotion including Bosque Museum website
- Signage and recognition at the event
- If paying by check, receipt appreciated within 1 week of registration.
- Registration must be completed individually for each shooter under the ticket titled Individual Shooter Under a Sponsor
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
- One Team Included (if desired) MUST pre-register team no later than April FIRST
- In all advertising/promotion including Bosque Museum website
- Signage and recognition at the event
- If paying by check, receipt appreciated within 1 week of registration.
- Registration must be completed individually for each shooter under the ticket titled Individual Shooter Under a Sponsor
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
- No team included
- In all advertising/promotion including website
- Signage and recognition at the event
- If paying by check, receipt appreciated within 1 week of registration.
SPONSOR Team *Afternoon Flight*
Free
SPONSORS: Please select this option as well if you are planning to have a team with your sponsorship level.
Team *Afternoon Flight*
$700
- Consists of a four person team
- Teams who desire to compete in the Afternoon Flight should select this item.
- Registration must be completed individually for each shooter under the ticket titled "Individual Shooter Under a Team" INCLUDING the team captain!
Individual Shooter Under a Team
Free
This is for individuals who are signing up under a team for which payment has already been received. Must list team captain to complete registration.
Individual Shooter Under a Sponsor
Free
This is for individuals who are signing up under a sponsorship level. Must list team sponsor to complete registration.
Mulligans
$20
Mulligans will allow you the opportunity to reshoot up to 3 pair to improve your score. Mulligans must be used at the station immediately following a miss (i.e. you can not go back to a specific station at the end of the flight). If you use your mulligan, the score you get on the mulligan will be the one counted. Highest score possible: 100.
Shooter Only Raffle
$100
SHOOTER ONLY raffle to win a Beretta 686 Silver Pigeon over & under 12 gauge. Max 100 tickets. Max 2 tickets per shooter. Don't miss out!
$5000 Raffle
$100
50/50 Raffle for a chance to win $5,000! There are only 100 tickets available - don't wait!
