2025 Bosque Museum Sporting Clays Tournament

Mulligans will allow you the opportunity to reshoot up to 3 pair to improve your score. Mulligans must be used at the station immediately following a miss (i.e. you can not go back to a specific station at the end of the flight). If you use your mulligan, the score you get on the mulligan will be the one counted. Highest score possible: 100.

Mulligans will allow you the opportunity to reshoot up to 3 pair to improve your score. Mulligans must be used at the station immediately following a miss (i.e. you can not go back to a specific station at the end of the flight). If you use your mulligan, the score you get on the mulligan will be the one counted. Highest score possible: 100.

More details...