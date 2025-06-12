2025 BowenStrong Invitational Entry Form

Registration fee for the Sheepshead tournament. Over $6,000 in cash and prizes to be awarded (based on 40 entries)
One Division: Sheepshead Winners based on boat’s single heaviest Sheepshead
Tournament within a Tournament- Black Drum
$50
Black Drum TWT- ($50 entry fee): Payouts 1st- $600; 2nd- $385 3rd- $255
(based on 30 TWT entries per category)
Tournament within a Tournament- Red Drum
$50
Red Drum TWT- ($50 entry fee): Payouts 1st- $600; 2nd- $385 3rd- $255
(based on 30 TWT entries per category)
Tournament within a Tournament- Trash Fish
$50
"Trash Fish" TWT- ($50 entry fee): Payouts 1st- $600; 2nd- $385; 3rd- $255 (based on 30 TWT entries per category)
Tournament within a Tournament- Digital Flounder
$50
Digital Flounder TWT- ($50 entry fee): To be in the Flounder ( TWT) you must purchase a check it stick. No exception! LINK: https://checkitstik.com/t/pages/check-it-stik.php
Payouts 1st- $600; 2nd- $385 3rd- $255
(based on 30 TWT entries per category) The Digital Flounder TWT is awarded to the longest fish from the tip of the mouth to the tail with a uniformed pinch of the tail. The winner will be determined by the longest length. In the event of a tie, the first flounder sent to the tournament director is the winner.
2025 Tournament T-shirt
$25
***If you need shipping, please add that below***. Please indicate the sizes of the T-shirts you're purchasing. Sizes offered: YOUTH sizes S,M,L (for preorder) ADULT sizes S,M,L,XL,2XL (3XL for preorder only)
2025 Tournament Hoodie
$35
***If you need shipping, please add that below***. Please indicate the sizes of the hoodie you're purchasing. Sizes offered: YOUTH sizes S,M,L (for preorder) ADULT sizes S,M,L,XL,2XL (3XL for preorder only)
2025 Tournament Hat
$30
***If you need shipping, please add that below***.
Richardson 112 with Woven Patch on the front Crown- One Size Fits Most
Shipping for fewer than 3 T-shirts only
$7
Choose this option if you need shipping for Tshirts only (3 or fewer)
Shipping for Sweatshirts, multiple T-shirts, Hats
$12
Choose this option if you added a hat or sweatshirt or more than 3 t-shirts.
Add a donation for Bowen Strong Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!