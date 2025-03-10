2025 Bowlathon

$30 at the door.
**Includes shoes and 3 strings of bowling. Also includes one bagel per person.
Sales for discounted price end on March 27th
If you are on a mobile device, click the 'more' button to get a drop down of which Renegade you are supporting with your purchase.
TIP AT THE END IS OPTIONAL
$30 at the door.
**Includes shoes and 3 strings of bowling. Also includes one bagel per person.
Sales for discounted price end on March 27th
If you are on a mobile device, click the 'more' button to get a drop down of which Renegade you are supporting with your purchase.
TIP AT THE END IS OPTIONAL
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!