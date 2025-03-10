2025 Bowlathon

$30 at the door. **Includes shoes and 3 strings of bowling. Also includes one bagel per person. Sales for discounted price end on March 27th If you are on a mobile device, click the 'more' button to get a drop down of which Renegade you are supporting with your purchase. TIP AT THE END IS OPTIONAL

$30 at the door. **Includes shoes and 3 strings of bowling. Also includes one bagel per person. Sales for discounted price end on March 27th If you are on a mobile device, click the 'more' button to get a drop down of which Renegade you are supporting with your purchase. TIP AT THE END IS OPTIONAL

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