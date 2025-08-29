2025 Breakfast & Beats • Pre-Sales

Admission & Breakfast • Menu includes hot pancakes (regular and gluten-free), dosas and dipping sauces, turkey sausages, hash browns, fruits, coffee, and juices.
$4 off a 3-Pak of Pre-Sale Breakfast Tickets.
Day-of tickets will be $18. Admission & Breakfast • Menu includes hot pancakes (regular and gluten-free), dosas and dipping sauces, turkey sausages, hash browns, fruits, coffee, and juices.
Support the music program with a $55 donation and a 3-Pak of Breakfast tickets • Menu includes hot pancakes (regular and gluten-free), dosas and dipping sauces, turkey sausages, hash browns, fruits, coffee, and juices.
Support the music program with a $105 donation and a 3-Pak of Breakfast tickets • Menu includes hot pancakes (regular and gluten-free), dosas and dipping sauces, turkey sausages, hash browns, fruits, coffee, and juices.
Entry only suggested donation to enjoy performances and the craft fair.
Music Fan + Patron $50 donation and Entry only to enjoy performances and the craft fair.
All Hart Music Performing Students please register for a breakfast ticket to ensure accurate head count for a delicious breakfast between your performances.
Menu includes hot pancakes (regular and gluten-free), dosas and dipping sauces, turkey sausages, hash browns, fruits, coffee, and juices.
Thank you High School Volunteers! Please register for a breakfast ticket so we can get accurate head count and you can enjoy a delicious breakfast between before or after your volunteer shift. Menu includes hot pancakes (regular and gluten-free), dosas and dipping sauces, turkey sausages, hash browns, fruits, coffee, and juices.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing