2025 Breakfast with Santa - Cub Scout Pack 595 Fundraiser

Birdsboro, PA 19508
Adults: (Ages 13 and older)
Enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet featuring pancakes, breakfast meat, and a variety of beverages.
During breakfast, children can visit with Santa — and parents, please remember this is a Bring Your Own Camera event!
Kids: (Ages 12-4, kids under 3 are FREE)
Enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet featuring pancakes, breakfast meat, and a variety of beverages.
During breakfast, children can visit with Santa — and parents, please remember this is a Bring Your Own Camera event!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing