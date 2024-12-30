2025 Breakthrough Dance Competition

Student Discount Requirement: Please have your student ID ready at check-in to verify your grade level before entering the venue. If we are unable to verify your status, you will be required to pay an additional $10 on the day of the event.
Student Discount Requirement: Please have your student ID ready at check-in to verify your grade level before entering the venue. If we are unable to verify your status, you will be required to pay an additional $10 on the day of the event.
General Admission
$30
$30/ticket on the day of the event.
$30/ticket on the day of the event.
Add a donation for Breakthrough Dance Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!