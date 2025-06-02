2025 Breath of Hope RI Golf Tournament

615 Callahan Rd

North Kingstown, RI 02852, USA

Golf Foursome
$700

Entry fee for 4 golfers. If you have not finalized your team for the event, no worries! Just enter TBD in the golfer field.

Golf Cheat Package
$100

Limit 1 per Foursome. Package includes: 4 mulligans (1/golfer), 8 putts in the putting contest (2/golfer, 4 tickets to the door prize raffle (1/golfer) and 1 "Gimme" used during the round (1/group)

Par Sponsorship
$100

Name/logo recognized on tournament materials and social media

Par Sponsorship (w/ Signage)
$125

Name/logo on tournament materials and social media. PLUS signage located on the course.

Birdie Sponsorship
$250

Name/logo on tournament materials and social media. PLUS signage located on the course. PLUS inclusion of information in golfer registration packets.

Eagle Sponsorship
$500

Name/logo on tournament materials and social media. PLUS signage located on the course. PLUS inclusion of information in golfer registration packets. PLUS table to have a presence on the course and two (2) sponsor dinners

BOHRI Golf Quarter Zip
$40

Color Options: Silver (all sizing is unisex). Check out the link in the event description for design mock-ups!

BOHRI Nike Golf Polo (Men's)
$55

Color Options: White, Navy Blue and Valor Blue. Check out the link in the event description for design mock-ups!

BOHRI Nike Golf Polo (Women's)
$55

Color Options: White, Navy Blue and Vivid Pink. Check out the link in the event description for design mock-ups!

BOHRI Golf Hoodie
$50

Color Options: Light Grey Heather, Seafoam Heather, Blue Heather, Black Heather. Check out the link in the event description for design mock-ups!

BOHRI Golf Vest
$60

Color Options: Navy Blue and Black (all sizing is unisex). Check out the link in the event description for design mock-ups!

BOHRI Golf Visor
$30

Color Options: White. Check out the link in the event description for design mock-ups!

Dinner Only Ticket - Adult
$40

If you have any dietary restrictions, please email [email protected]

Dinner Only - Kid
$10

If you have any dietary restrictions, please email [email protected]

Add a donation for Breath of Hope RI

$

