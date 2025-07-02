2025 Brian J Patterson Foundation Golf Tournament

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
-Includes 18 holes for a team of four -Golf cart -Light bites
-Includes 18 holes for a single player
-Golf cart
-Light bites
-Company logo on hole sign -Event Recognition (Social Media)
-Foursome -Hole Sponsor -Recognition in announcements and social media
-Foursome -Sign on Beverage Cart -Logo/Name on Drink Ticket for Golfers -Recognition in announcements and social media
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!