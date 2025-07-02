Brian J Patterson Foundation TR For CNS Vasculitis Research
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Brian J Patterson Foundation TR For CNS Vasculitis Research

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Brian J Patterson Foundation TR For CNS Vasculitis Research

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2025 Brian J Patterson Foundation Golf Tournament

1076 Golf Rd

Prairie du Sac, WI 53578, USA

Add a donation for Brian J Patterson Foundation TR For CNS Vasculitis Research

$

Golf Foursome
$500

-Includes 18 holes for a team of four -Golf cart -Light bites

Single Golfer
$125

-Includes 18 holes for a single player

-Golf cart

-Light bites

Hole Sponsor
$300

-Company logo on hole sign -Event Recognition (Social Media)

Team Sponsor
$900

-Foursome -Hole Sponsor -Recognition in announcements and social media

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,500

-Foursome -Sign on Beverage Cart -Logo/Name on Drink Ticket for Golfers -Recognition in announcements and social media

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