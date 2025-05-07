2025 Brigantine Triathlon Sponsorships

-Top billing on all collateral, logos, “GWI Race Series Presented by…..”
-Acknowledgement in all press releases
-Additional signage at events with prominent logo placement (Flag, Sponsor Banner)
-Company logo on GWI website with link
-4 Social Media Pushes on all GWI pages; GWI will work with sponsor to create unique posts
-Logo on all event and volunteer shirts
-Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags.
-Top billing on all collateral, logos, “GWI Race Series Presented by…..”
-Acknowledgement in all press releases
-Additional signage at events with prominent logo placement (Flag, Sponsor Banner)
-Company logo on GWI website with link
-4 Social Media Pushes on all GWI pages; GWI will work with sponsor to create unique posts
-Logo on all event and volunteer shirts
-Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags.
Platinum
$1,000
-Logo on Sponsor Sign at Finish Line
-Company logo on GWI Website with link
-1 Social Media Post on all GWI pages
-Logo on event and volunteer T-Shirts,
-Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags
-Logo on Sponsor Sign at Finish Line
-Company logo on GWI Website with link
-1 Social Media Post on all GWI pages
-Logo on event and volunteer T-Shirts,
-Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags
Gold
$500
-Company logo on GWI Website with link
-1 Social Media Post on all GWI pages
-Company Name on Volunteer T-Shirts
-Company logo on Sponsor Sign at the Finish Line
-Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags.
-Company logo on GWI Website with link
-1 Social Media Post on all GWI pages
-Company Name on Volunteer T-Shirts
-Company logo on Sponsor Sign at the Finish Line
-Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags.
Silver Sponsor
$250
-Company name on event and volunteer shirts
-Company name at sponsor sign at finish line
-Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags.
-Company name on event and volunteer shirts
-Company name at sponsor sign at finish line
-Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags.
Bronze Sponsor
$100
-Company or family name on event and volunteer shirts
-Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags.
-Company or family name on event and volunteer shirts
-Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!