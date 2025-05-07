Green Whales A Nj Non Profit Corporation

Green Whales A Nj Non Profit Corporation

2025 Brigantine Triathlon Sponsorships

Title Sponsor
$5,000
-Top billing on all collateral, logos, “GWI Race Series Presented by…..” -Acknowledgement in all press releases -Additional signage at events with prominent logo placement (Flag, Sponsor Banner) -Company logo on GWI website with link -4 Social Media Pushes on all GWI pages; GWI will work with sponsor to create unique posts -Logo on all event and volunteer shirts -Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags.
Platinum
$1,000
-Logo on Sponsor Sign at Finish Line -Company logo on GWI Website with link -1 Social Media Post on all GWI pages -Logo on event and volunteer T-Shirts, -Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags
Gold
$500
-Company logo on GWI Website with link -1 Social Media Post on all GWI pages -Company Name on Volunteer T-Shirts -Company logo on Sponsor Sign at the Finish Line -Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags.
Silver Sponsor
$250
-Company name on event and volunteer shirts -Company name at sponsor sign at finish line -Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags.
Bronze Sponsor
$100
-Company or family name on event and volunteer shirts -Ability to add items to the participant's swag bags.

