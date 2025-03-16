2025 Broadway Elementary School Gala: I Love Los Angeles
The Centerpointe Club
6200 Playa Vista Dr, Playa Vista, CA 90094, USA
General Admission: Standard Ticket
$100
Price includes entry for one to the event, a taco dinner, appetizers, open bar and more fun surprises!
Price includes entry for one to the event, a taco dinner, appetizers, open bar and more fun surprises!
Sponsor a Staff Ticket
$75
This sponsorship donation goes toward the cost of providing faculty and staff free admission. This donation helps with general expenses of the gala and cannot be purchased for a specific teacher or staff member. Thank you!
This sponsorship donation goes toward the cost of providing faculty and staff free admission. This donation helps with general expenses of the gala and cannot be purchased for a specific teacher or staff member. Thank you!
Add a donation for Friends Of Broadway Elementary School
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!