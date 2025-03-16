Friends Of Broadway Elementary School

Hosted by

Friends Of Broadway Elementary School

About this event

2025 Broadway Elementary School Gala: I Love Los Angeles

The Centerpointe Club

6200 Playa Vista Dr, Playa Vista, CA 90094, USA

General Admission: Standard Ticket
$100
Price includes entry for one to the event, a taco dinner, appetizers, open bar and more fun surprises!
Sponsor a Staff Ticket
$75
This sponsorship donation goes toward the cost of providing faculty and staff free admission. This donation helps with general expenses of the gala and cannot be purchased for a specific teacher or staff member. Thank you!
Add a donation for Friends Of Broadway Elementary School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!