BE THE LIGHT FUEL THE FIGHT Tailgate

2251 Mineral Wells Hwy

Weatherford, TX 76088, USA

HAIL MARY SPONSORSHIP
$10,000
groupTicketCaption

-10 people table
-table signage
-Company banner on display at event and yours to keep
-Pregame Cocktail Hour
-Advertisement and link on Booster club Website and FB Page for entire 2025 season
-Shoutout on Booster Club Facebook page
-Media guide ad
-Spirit Swag bag

TOUCHDOWN TABLE SPONSOR
$6,000
groupTicketCaption

-10 people table
-table signage
-Company banner on display at event and yours to keep
-Pregame Cocktail Hour
-Mention on Booster Club page
-Spirit Swag Bag

FIELD GOAL TABLE SPONSOR
$4,000
groupTicketCaption

-8 seat table
-table signage
-Company logo on shared banner at night of event
-Pregame Cocktail Hour

Hydration Station Sponsor
$3,500
groupTicketCaption

-4 tickets at shared table

-bar signage
-koozies with both sponsors logos
-Company logo on shared banner at night of event
-Mention on Booster Club page
-Pregame Cocktail Hour

EXTRA POINT TABLE SPONSOR
$1,500
groupTicketCaption

-2 seats @ shared table
-table signage
-Company logo on shared banner at night of event

GROUP TABLE
$800
groupTicketCaption

Grants entry to the event, dinner and drinks. Designated table

General Admission
$100

Grants entry to the event, dinner and drinks. No designated table spot.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing