The Greater Berkley Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

The Greater Berkley Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2025 BSAF Booth: Creative Demonstrations / Yappy Hour

Vendor 10x10 Space (Before June 20)
$100
Cost includes a $10.00 Non-Refundable Registration Fee. PLEASE NOTE: You are NOT required to pay a processing fee. On the payment screen, please select "Other" from the dropdown menu, then enter the amount $0
Vendor 10x10 Space (After June 20)
$125
Cost includes a $10.00 Non-Refundable Registration Fee. PLEASE NOTE: You are NOT required to pay a processing fee. On the payment screen, please select "Other" from the dropdown menu, then enter the amount $0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!