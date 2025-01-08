2025 BSAF Sponsorship

SOLD PLEASE NOTE: You are NOT required to pay a processing fee. On the payment screen, please select "Other" from the dropdown menu, then enter the amount $0
Booth Bundle
$1,100
10' X 10' Booth at Art Bash and Street Art Fest
($250 SAVINGS)
10' X 10' Booth at Art Bash and Street Art Fest
Yappy Hour Top Sponsor
$1,000
Vendor Booth
$600
10' x 10' Booth
Monet Sponsor
$500
PLEASE NOTE: You are NOT required to pay a processing fee. On the payment screen, please select "Other" from the dropdown menu, then enter the amount $0
Banksy Sponsor
$250
PLEASE NOTE: You are NOT required to pay a processing fee. On the payment screen, please select "Other" from the dropdown menu, then enter the amount $0
