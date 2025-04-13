2025 BTAS 50/50 Raffle

Purchase three (3) raffle tickets for $10 for your chance to split the pot.
Winner need not be present.
TERMS & CONDITIONS
By purchasing a ticket, participants agree to abide by these guidelines and accept the decision of the Foundations as final in all matters relating to the raffle.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older to enter.
Members of the Foundations are ineligible to participate. Should a member purchase the ticket(s), it is forfeited and will be considered a donation to the foundation, the Foundation member will still receive assessment credit.
Must have valid DL or State ID to collect/claim prize
Winner need not be present
The Foundation is not responsible for lost or misplaced tickets
We reserve the right to disqualify if you are deemed tampering with the raffle
FIVE CHANCES OF WINNING
$15
$15
TEN CHANCES OF WINNING
$25
$25
