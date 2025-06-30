BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation

Hosted by

BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation

About this event

2025 BTC Bank Tractor Cruise

11181 NE Hwy 69

Cameron, MO 64429, USA

Cruise Fee Per Driver
$35
Additional Lunch Ticket
$5
Lunch for one.
Silver Sponsorship
$100
1 Free Tractor Driver Registration. Name or logo on signage throughout the tractor cruise and the option to contribute a promotional item in the giveaway bags.
Gold Sponsorship
$250
2 Free Tractor Driver registrations. Name or logo on the back of the Tractor Cruise volunteer t-shirts. Name or logo on signage throughout the tractor cruise. Option to contribute a promotional item in the giveaway bags. Sponsors are also invited to join the tractor cruise for lunch for free. **Must register as a Silver Sponsor by August 16 to be included on the t-shirt.
Platinum Sponsorship
$500
4 Free Tractor Driver Registrations. Recognition throughout cruise and at opening remarks. Name or logo on the back of the Tractor Cruise volunteer t-shirts. Name or logo on signage throughout the tractor cruise. Option to contribute a promotional item in the giveaway bags. Sponsors are also invited to join the tractor cruise for lunch for free. **Must register as a Platinum Sponsor by August 16 to be included on the t-shirt.
Presenting Sponsor - Copeland Development & Construction
Free
Presenting Sponsor of the BTC Bank Tractor Cruise

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