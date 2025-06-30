2025 BTC Bank Tractor Cruise

4 Free Tractor Driver Registrations. Recognition throughout cruise and at opening remarks. Name or logo on the back of the Tractor Cruise volunteer t-shirts. Name or logo on signage throughout the tractor cruise. Option to contribute a promotional item in the giveaway bags. Sponsors are also invited to join the tractor cruise for lunch for free. **Must register as a Platinum Sponsor by August 16 to be included on the t-shirt.

4 Free Tractor Driver Registrations. Recognition throughout cruise and at opening remarks. Name or logo on the back of the Tractor Cruise volunteer t-shirts. Name or logo on signage throughout the tractor cruise. Option to contribute a promotional item in the giveaway bags. Sponsors are also invited to join the tractor cruise for lunch for free. **Must register as a Platinum Sponsor by August 16 to be included on the t-shirt.

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