2025 BTC Bank Tractor Cruise

1 Free Tractor Driver Registration. Name or logo on signage throughout the tractor cruise and the option to contribute a promotional item in the giveaway bags.
1 Free Tractor Driver Registration. Name or logo on signage throughout the tractor cruise and the option to contribute a promotional item in the giveaway bags.
Gold Sponsorship
$250
2 Free Tractor Driver registrations. Name or logo on the back of the Tractor Cruise volunteer t-shirts. Name or logo on signage throughout the tractor cruise. Option to contribute a promotional item in the giveaway bags. Sponsors are also invited to join the tractor cruise for lunch for free. **Must register as a Silver Sponsor by August 16 to be included on the t-shirt.
2 Free Tractor Driver registrations. Name or logo on the back of the Tractor Cruise volunteer t-shirts. Name or logo on signage throughout the tractor cruise. Option to contribute a promotional item in the giveaway bags. Sponsors are also invited to join the tractor cruise for lunch for free. **Must register as a Silver Sponsor by August 16 to be included on the t-shirt.
Platinum Sponsorship
$500
4 Free Tractor Driver Registrations. Recognition throughout cruise and at opening remarks. Name or logo on the back of the Tractor Cruise volunteer t-shirts. Name or logo on signage throughout the tractor cruise. Option to contribute a promotional item in the giveaway bags. Sponsors are also invited to join the tractor cruise for lunch for free. **Must register as a Platinum Sponsor by August 16 to be included on the t-shirt.
4 Free Tractor Driver Registrations. Recognition throughout cruise and at opening remarks. Name or logo on the back of the Tractor Cruise volunteer t-shirts. Name or logo on signage throughout the tractor cruise. Option to contribute a promotional item in the giveaway bags. Sponsors are also invited to join the tractor cruise for lunch for free. **Must register as a Platinum Sponsor by August 16 to be included on the t-shirt.
Presenting Sponsor - Copeland Development & Construction
Free
Presenting Sponsor of the BTC Bank Tractor Cruise
Presenting Sponsor of the BTC Bank Tractor Cruise
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