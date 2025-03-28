2025 Bubbles Clone

Gather your friends and sponsor a table! Each participant will receive bingo cards (more will be available for purchase if desired), dauber, some excellent hors d'oeuvres, and two drink tickets. Sorry, no individual tickets sold, but we encourage you to join a table with your friends.
Game Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As a Game Sponsor, receive special recognition with your name or company name/logo included on the Table Mat and Table Banner. Gather your friends and sponsor a table! Each participant will receive bingo cards, (more will be available for purchase if desired), dauber, some excellent hors d'oeuvres, and two drink tickets.
Spirits Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Your Spirits Sponsorship means your name or company will be included on all Table Mats, Banner, and receive recognition during Blingo. Your Spirit Sponsorship includes fun for 8 participants at your included table where each person will receive bingo cards (more will be available for purchase if desired), dauber, delicious hors d'oeuvres, and two drink tickets.
Hors d'oeuvres Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Your hors d'oeuvres sponsorship includes an exciting evening for 8 participants at your table where each person will receive bingo cards (more will be available for purchase if desired), dauber, of course, the excellent hors d'oeuvres, and two drink tickets. Your will company name will be announced several times during the evening, printed on the table mats, banners and video display. Partner up with someone for $1,250 each and share a table of 8 and you both receive all the recognition!
ONE Jewelers Trade Shop Diamond RAFFLE Ticket
$25
Get your Raffle Ticket now. If your name is drawn, you will receive incredible BLING - a beautiful Diamond Tennis Bracelet AND Diamond Hoop Earrings. Maximize your chances and use the option below to get 5 Tickets for only $100! MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.
FIVE Jewelers Trade Shop Diamond RAFFLE Tickets
$100
Get your Raffle Tickets now. If your name is drawn, you will receive incredible BLING - a beautiful Diamond Tennis Bracelet AND Diamond Hoop Earrings - from Jewelers Trade Shop! Using this option increases your odds 5 times! MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.
