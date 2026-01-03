2026 Buffalo Niagara Tamil Mandram's Pongal Thiruvizha

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About this event
The General Admission Ticket is for those who are Non-Members on the day of the Event. The Ticket includes a Full Luncheon on a Banana Leaf with Tea and Snacks provided later along with the ability to participate in Events
The Ticket includes a Full Luncheon on a Banana Leaf with Tea and Snacks provided later along with the ability to participate in Events
This ticket is for Members of the Buffalo Niagara Tamil Mandram. Proof of Membership or payment towards Membership may be requested at the time of registration.
The Ticket includes a Full Luncheon on a Banana Leaf with Tea and Snacks provided later along with the ability to participate in Events
This ticket is for Members Kids of the Buffalo Niagara Tamil Mandram. Proof of Membership or payment towards Membership may be requested at the time of registration.
The Ticket includes a Full Luncheon on a Banana Leaf with Tea and Snacks provided later along with the ability to participate in Events
$
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