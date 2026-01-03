BUFFALO NIAGARA TAMIL MANDRAM, INC.

Hosted by

BUFFALO NIAGARA TAMIL MANDRAM, INC.

About this event

2026 Buffalo Niagara Tamil Mandram's Pongal Thiruvizha

1595 N French Rd

Getzville, NY 14068, USA

Non-Member Admission
$30

The General Admission Ticket is for those who are Non-Members on the day of the Event. The Ticket includes a Full Luncheon on a Banana Leaf with Tea and Snacks provided later along with the ability to participate in Events

Non Member Kids Admission (Ages 5-12)
$25

The Ticket includes a Full Luncheon on a Banana Leaf with Tea and Snacks provided later along with the ability to participate in Events

Members Admission
$20

This ticket is for Members of the Buffalo Niagara Tamil Mandram. Proof of Membership or payment towards Membership may be requested at the time of registration.
The Ticket includes a Full Luncheon on a Banana Leaf with Tea and Snacks provided later along with the ability to participate in Events

Member Kids Admission (Ages 5-12)
$15

This ticket is for Members Kids of the Buffalo Niagara Tamil Mandram. Proof of Membership or payment towards Membership may be requested at the time of registration.
The Ticket includes a Full Luncheon on a Banana Leaf with Tea and Snacks provided later along with the ability to participate in Events

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