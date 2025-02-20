2025 B.U.G.D. Podcast Live Event

This ticket 🎟 is just to attend the event. Raffles, Food, Merch, etc. are sold separately. Please keep your receipt for your own records. Tickets will be emailed to your email addresses on file. Please make sure your personal information is correct on the sign up form. Thank You!
This ticket 🎟 is just to attend the event. Raffles, Food, Merch, etc. are sold separately. Please keep your receipt for your own records. Tickets will be emailed to your email addresses on file. Please make sure your personal information is correct on the sign up form. Thank You!
General Admission + 1 Raffle Ticket
$5
This ticket 🎟 covers attendance of the event and 1 raffle ticket. Please keep your receipt for your own records. Tickets will be emailed to your email addresses on file. Please make sure your personal information is correct on the sign up form. Thank You!
This ticket 🎟 covers attendance of the event and 1 raffle ticket. Please keep your receipt for your own records. Tickets will be emailed to your email addresses on file. Please make sure your personal information is correct on the sign up form. Thank You!
General Admission + 3 Raffle Tickets + Food
$10
This ticket 🎟 covers attendance for the event, 3 raffle tickets, and 1 plate of food. Raffles, Food, Merch, etc. are sold separately. Please keep your receipt for your own records. Tickets will be emailed to your email addresses on file. Please make sure your personal information is correct on the sign up form. Thank You!
This ticket 🎟 covers attendance for the event, 3 raffle tickets, and 1 plate of food. Raffles, Food, Merch, etc. are sold separately. Please keep your receipt for your own records. Tickets will be emailed to your email addresses on file. Please make sure your personal information is correct on the sign up form. Thank You!
General Admission + 5 Raffle Ticket + Food
$15
This ticket 🎟 covers attendance for the event, 5 raffle tickets, and 2 plates of food. Raffles, Food, Merch, etc. are sold separately. Please keep your receipt for your own records. Tickets will be emailed to your email addresses on file. Please make sure your personal information is correct on the sign up form. Thank You!
This ticket 🎟 covers attendance for the event, 5 raffle tickets, and 2 plates of food. Raffles, Food, Merch, etc. are sold separately. Please keep your receipt for your own records. Tickets will be emailed to your email addresses on file. Please make sure your personal information is correct on the sign up form. Thank You!
General Admission + 10 Raffle Tickets+ Food
$25
This ticket 🎟 covers attendance for the event, 10 raffle tickets, and 3 plates of food. Raffles, Food, Merch, etc. are sold separately. Please keep your receipt for your own records. Tickets will be emailed to your email addresses on file. Please make sure your personal information is correct on the sign up form. Thank You!
This ticket 🎟 covers attendance for the event, 10 raffle tickets, and 3 plates of food. Raffles, Food, Merch, etc. are sold separately. Please keep your receipt for your own records. Tickets will be emailed to your email addresses on file. Please make sure your personal information is correct on the sign up form. Thank You!
General Admission + 20 Raffle Tickets + Food
$50
This ticket 🎟 covers attendance for the event, 20 raffle tickets, and 6 plates of food. Raffles, Food, Merch, etc. are sold separately. Please keep your receipt for your own records. Tickets will be emailed to your email addresses on file. Please make sure your personal information is correct on the sign up form. Thank You!
This ticket 🎟 covers attendance for the event, 20 raffle tickets, and 6 plates of food. Raffles, Food, Merch, etc. are sold separately. Please keep your receipt for your own records. Tickets will be emailed to your email addresses on file. Please make sure your personal information is correct on the sign up form. Thank You!
General Admission + 50 Raffle Tickets+ Food
$100
This ticket 🎟 covers attendance for the event, 50 raffle tickets, and up to 12 plates of food. Raffles, Food, Merch, etc. are sold separately. Please keep your receipt for your own records. Tickets will be emailed to your email addresses on file. Please make sure your personal information is correct on the sign up form. Thank You!
This ticket 🎟 covers attendance for the event, 50 raffle tickets, and up to 12 plates of food. Raffles, Food, Merch, etc. are sold separately. Please keep your receipt for your own records. Tickets will be emailed to your email addresses on file. Please make sure your personal information is correct on the sign up form. Thank You!